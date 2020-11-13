Walk ends 20-year run

“I’ve never had a kid. You have a B student, and he’s sloughing off to a D student. This county is like my child," he said. "You’re going to be disappointed and you’re going to try to do what you can to motivate them. I’m going to try my best come the New Year to give this new Board an opportunity to try to do it. But six, seven, eight months down the line, if I feel they’re way off, you should at least try to interject and accept the right path.

“You have to give them time. I say, ‘These are things that were working for us. Build on them.’"

Walk worries that the five Supervisors in place now have very little experience, and very little knowledge.

“Most County Supervisors, all they are, they’re caretakers," he said. "They don’t want to cause any waves. They don’t really want to think outside the box, because that could cause a problem. They want things to run smooth, nobody calling on the phone, nobody being upset, get my 12 years or 16 years in and retire."

Walk believes there are one or two on the newly-elected Board that are going to be more long term. He believes most of them don’t care what happens a year from now.

"If they did, they’d try to figure out that the county has to help in economic development, because every other county is doing it. You can’t sit back and be back in the 1950s," he said. “We’ve gotten to the point we’re so afraid of offending somebody. Well, if you don’t like what I’m doing, I can’t correct myself if you don’t say, ‘Stan, I don’t like that.’”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

