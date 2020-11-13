Walk ends 20-year run

While Stan Walk is not bitter about losing an election, he does so with relative grace – but with a blunt assessment of what he believes is wrong.
After two decades of service as a Mitchell County Supervisor, he is afforded that luxury.
“The nice thing about being defeated and being in my 70s is I no longer have to give a crap," Walk said. “It was a good run. We’ve got good people here. My disappointment is I would like to continue to help to see it grow. I don’t want to see that stuff just die by the wayside.”
Things have changed in 20 years.
“Basically, when I started out, there weren’t that many opportunities to do what I consider fun [recreational] things, because we just didn’t have the finances," Walk said. "We didn’t even have an Economic Development Commission.”
Walk, along with another Supervisor, Cheryl Jahnel, spearheaded Mitchell County’s EDC.
Walk was born and raised in Worth County. He was a businessman in the little town of Grafton for over 20 years, running a grocery store with his parents, as well as a restaurant tavern.
“When I grew up as a kid, you had the barbershop where people would congregate and visit,” he said. “You had the gas station where people would congregate and visit. And of course the taverns. I don’t think you have those places anymore. Now all people know is how to text."
Economic development has always been Walk's passion. He says that’s where action is.
"There are grants, loans, things of this nature," he said. "If you want to grow an area, you really have to know what’s happening in economic development."
Walk is proud of helping to attract businesses to Mitchell County.
“We were able to attract Absolute Energy here in Mitchell County, and they employ 40-some people with good-paying jobs," he said. "The other thing is, they pay a premium to farmers for their corn. That is a big bonus when markets are stagnant. An extra 15 cents a bushel can really assist.”
Walk said he also helped attract Milkhouse Candles to Mitchell County. As a supervisor, Walk helped build the new courthouse and fixed the roads, along with many other projects.
“The one thing that stands out is completing the Wapsi-Great Western Trail,” Walk said. “I like a challenge.”
Eventually, the Wapsi Trail will be connected to trails in Minnesota, making it one of the first multi-state trails, all the way to the Root River Trail through Lanesboro, Minnesota.
Mitchell County has the lowest unemployment rate in the contiguous counties. Walk sees some residents and leaders wanting economic development, but spearheaded by individuals on their own.
“That’s not going to happen anymore in this environment,” Walk said. “I don’t care where you go. You go to Minnesota, you go to Illinois, you go to New York, economic development is not going to happen anymore insulated. Because you’re competing with all these other areas.
“We have so much going for us. Too many people don’t understand. We just can’t get it through their heads what we’ve got. I’m frustrated.”
Walk gives Tony Wynohrad of Limestone Brewery as an example of a younger person invested in his community.
“We’ve got younger individuals who really want to see things happen,” Walk said. “And it’s going to take the Board of Supervisors to be proactive. And they can do it.
And, Walk says Mitchell county has some of the best soil in Iowa. The problem is, he said, government programs really have not benefited trying to keep the younger person on the farm. It’s benefited the guy that’s big. This is part of the problem we have, he laments.
“I think you’re going to see the census here, if we lose, we’re going to lose less than 30, 40, 50 people," Walk said. "We’re going to be one of the few counties up here that is actually going to show growth."
Walk likened his love of Mitchell County to school.
“I’ve never had a kid. You have a B student, and he’s sloughing off to a D student. This county is like my child," he said. "You’re going to be disappointed and you’re going to try to do what you can to motivate them. I’m going to try my best come the New Year to give this new Board an opportunity to try to do it. But six, seven, eight months down the line, if I feel they’re way off, you should at least try to interject and accept the right path.
“You have to give them time. I say, ‘These are things that were working for us. Build on them.’"
Walk worries that the five Supervisors in place now have very little experience, and very little knowledge.
“Most County Supervisors, all they are, they’re caretakers," he said. "They don’t want to cause any waves. They don’t really want to think outside the box, because that could cause a problem. They want things to run smooth, nobody calling on the phone, nobody being upset, get my 12 years or 16 years in and retire."
Walk believes there are one or two on the newly-elected Board that are going to be more long term. He believes most of them don’t care what happens a year from now.
"If they did, they’d try to figure out that the county has to help in economic development, because every other county is doing it. You can’t sit back and be back in the 1950s," he said. “We’ve gotten to the point we’re so afraid of offending somebody. Well, if you don’t like what I’m doing, I can’t correct myself if you don’t say, ‘Stan, I don’t like that.’”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
