Walk addresses mess in New Haven

Walk encouraged the supervisors to travel to New Haven to individually assess the property.

“The problem is it looks as bad right now as it did in October of 2019,” he said. “It’s filled back up with junk again.

“You’re going to get calls from people in New Haven constantly, saying, ‘What’s going on? How come this isn’t cleaned up?’ The problem is there should’ve been a tax sale [earlier] which would’ve started the timeline running for 19 months.”

However, because of COVID-19, the county could not hold the sale. It must now wait until June.

If the county cleaned up the property once more, it would cost another $20,000. According to Walk, that would be a futile effort, as he's sure the debris would again accumulate and the property would revert to its former state.

“Russ thinks everything is going to be valuable at some point in time,” Walk said. “Whether it’s broken cement blocks, old appliances that don’t work, bicycles that are wrecked, tires, you name it.”