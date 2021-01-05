Walk addresses mess in New Haven

At the first Board of Supervisors meeting of the year, Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk addressed what has become a persistent issue for the community of New Haven.
“Sometimes things are a nuisance,” Walk said. “Sometimes things are just a mess.”
There is a difference under Iowa law for how Mitchell County can address each. As well, zoning ordinances vary on whether the property is considered residential or agricultural.
Walk provided two examples he considers nuisance properties, but one has been a long-term struggle for the county – Russ Kephart’s property in New Haven – he said.
He refers to the New Haven property as a junkyard in a multi-residential zone.
“For lack of a better word, it’s a mess and a disaster,” Walk said. “The county went in there a year and a half ago (October of 2019), cleaned up his property at a cost of about $20,000, of course which he didn’t pay.
“That got assessed to his taxes, which will eventually go on tax sale. Well, after it goes on tax sale, if nobody buys it – which nobody in their right mind will, but somebody may now that everything is computer generated – the county will get that property.”
So far, Kephart has been three citations that amount to 15 simple misdemeanor charges, but Walk said that no matter how many citations the sheriff's office provides, the landowner won't cooperate.
Walk encouraged the supervisors to travel to New Haven to individually assess the property.
“The problem is it looks as bad right now as it did in October of 2019,” he said. “It’s filled back up with junk again.
“You’re going to get calls from people in New Haven constantly, saying, ‘What’s going on? How come this isn’t cleaned up?’ The problem is there should’ve been a tax sale [earlier] which would’ve started the timeline running for 19 months.”
However, because of COVID-19, the county could not hold the sale. It must now wait until June.
If the county cleaned up the property once more, it would cost another $20,000. According to Walk, that would be a futile effort, as he's sure the debris would again accumulate and the property would revert to its former state.
“Russ thinks everything is going to be valuable at some point in time,” Walk said. “Whether it’s broken cement blocks, old appliances that don’t work, bicycles that are wrecked, tires, you name it.”
After the county issued three citations to Kephart, it went to trial last fall. There has yet to be a ruling for what would be 15 simple misdemeanor charges. He could be sentenced to one month in jail for each offense. Walk says prison time is unlikely.
At the time of the trial, Kephart and his attorney could not be reached for comment.
Walk says he has offered Kephart’s lawyer a deal if Kephart cleans up his property. However, Walk believes this is something Kephart is incapable of doing.
“The problem is, all the judge can do is fine him,” Walk said. “The problem is, Russ just is not going to clean the property up. He’s got some issues, and he believes all that stuff is valuable, and he just can’t convince himself to throw anything away.
“And I feel bad for him in a way. I wouldn’t want to be like that. That’s why I hate to be too hard on him. Yet, I wouldn’t want to be his neighbor, either.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.