 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waldorf's first-ever Battle at Boman live event is Jan. 26 in Forest City

  • 0
Battle at the Boman.jpg

A Battle at the Boman events poster is shown.

 Contributed Photo

The Waldorf University men’s wrestling team will take center stage at the Boman Fine Arts Center on Jan. 26. in a first-of-its-kind event, the Battle at the Boman will be held at the Boman Fine Arts Center, 225 John K. Hanson Drive in Forest City, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event featuring live, on-stage men’s wrestling matches. Waldorf will host the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees coached by Waldorf Wrestling Alumna, Bo Bettinson.

“We are working to do something innovative. We want to be more connected to our community, play a bigger role,” said Waldorf men’s wrestling coach Ryan Dickinson in a news release. “We’re hoping to get a good turn-out from the surrounding community and just get to know everyone better.”

The event will offer general admission seating and a VIP experience option, including gift bags, signed posters, tee-shirt, sticker, prime seating, and a meet and greet with the teams. In addition, there will be a silent auction.

While seats last, Waldorf University alumni may receive VIP seating at the alumni general admissions price. Alumni may upgrade to the full VIP experience, if desired.

People are also reading…

General admissions tickets will be $8 for the general public, $5 for Waldorf alumni, and $4 for children age 12 and under. VIP experience tickets will be $25 in advance or $35 at the door while seats are available.

For additional event information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit the Waldorf University Wrestling Facebook events page for Battle at the Boman. Persons may also contact Coach Dickinson directly at ryan.dickinson@waldorf.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurie Hoeppner listens to the music

Laurie Hoeppner listens to the music

Osage music teacher Laurie Hoeppner instructs grade levels from fifth grade to seniors in high school, but she also tries to make time to play the bassoon at summer concerts. This Christmas, she directed the holiday concert, which is an annual tradition, waving her arms to conduct the students.

Supervisors prepare for new year of road repair

Supervisors prepare for new year of road repair

While Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm prepares the Secondary Roads crew for a new year of maintenance, an unexpected bridge repair is proving to be costly. One quote provided to the county estimates approximately $50,000 for traffic control.

Osage School District tackles new vaccination mandate

Osage School District tackles new vaccination mandate

The Osage Community School District Board met on Jan. 4 to address a new OSHA mandate requiring employees of businesses with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated. If they are not vaccinated, they must undergo weekly testing and wear a mask at school. Testing would begin on Feb. 9.

Supervisors approve Mitchell County Jail HVAC project

Supervisors approve Mitchell County Jail HVAC project

Supervisors approve Jail Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning project. The humidification system and portable water treatment is estimated at between $110,000 and $165,000. The base bid estimate between $720,000 and $1.08 million

Winnebago County Courts

Winnebago County Courts

Henry Daniel Duarte Baracaldo, of Forest City, plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News