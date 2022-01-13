Waldorf's first-ever Battle at Boman live event is Jan. 26 in Forest City

The Waldorf University men’s wrestling team will take center stage at the Boman Fine Arts Center on Jan. 26. in a first-of-its-kind event, the Battle at the Boman will be held at the Boman Fine Arts Center, 225 John K. Hanson Drive in Forest City, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event featuring live, on-stage men’s wrestling matches. Waldorf will host the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees coached by Waldorf Wrestling Alumna, Bo Bettinson.

“We are working to do something innovative. We want to be more connected to our community, play a bigger role,” said Waldorf men’s wrestling coach Ryan Dickinson in a news release. “We’re hoping to get a good turn-out from the surrounding community and just get to know everyone better.”

The event will offer general admission seating and a VIP experience option, including gift bags, signed posters, tee-shirt, sticker, prime seating, and a meet and greet with the teams. In addition, there will be a silent auction.

While seats last, Waldorf University alumni may receive VIP seating at the alumni general admissions price. Alumni may upgrade to the full VIP experience, if desired.

General admissions tickets will be $8 for the general public, $5 for Waldorf alumni, and $4 for children age 12 and under. VIP experience tickets will be $25 in advance or $35 at the door while seats are available.

For additional event information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit the Waldorf University Wrestling Facebook events page for Battle at the Boman. Persons may also contact Coach Dickinson directly at ryan.dickinson@waldorf.edu.

