Waldorf wrestling adds seven dual matches to January schedule

The Waldorf wrestling team announced on Tuesday that it has added seven new dual matches to its January schedule, which will take place on three separate dates.

The Warriors will first travel to William Penn in Oskaloosa on Jan. 12, for a triangular match against the host team, and Graceland. On Jan. 16, Waldorf will compete in a quad-dual hosted by Northwestern College in Orange City. In that match, the Warriors will wrestle against Dickinson State, and Concordia, in addition to the Red Raiders.

On Jan. 23, the Warriors will finish up the new matches with a triangular match at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, between the host team Tigers, the Warriors, and York.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette.

