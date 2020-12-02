Waldorf wireless Internet upgrade under way on Forest City campus

Waldorf University listened to its students and staff and will upgrade wireless Internet access on its residential campus in Forest City.
According to a release from the college, in conjunction with responses received via a Student Satisfaction Index (SSI) survey, which was distributed to the Waldorf University student body in the spring 2020 semester, the university is tripling the number of wireless access points in classrooms and administrative offices and adding more than five times the coverage in dormitory locations.
Access will be the all-new WiFi 6 standard with speeds twice as fast as older wireless standards, the release stated.
“We understand the need to provide high-quality technology that is necessary for our students to remain competitive in their studies,” said Waldorf University President Bob Alsop in the release. “Student success is our top priority.
"We distributed a survey to allow the students to tell us where we needed to improve, so we can best support their educational pursuits. We listened and decided that making improvements to the Internet access was not only wanted but essential, especially during the current times.”
The project has several stages that will occur throughout December and into the beginning of January, with a projected finish prior to the start of the spring 2021 semester on Jan. 20, according to the release.
Installation began Nov. 23, with major network changes being set to begin on Dec. 7. Dormitory room installations will coincide with the final installation phase, and the new system is expected to be online between Jan.1-15, 2021.
Waldorf spokesperson Tara Kingland said in the release that the university had completed some prior upgrades to the existing campus wifi before the recent need for even more improvements to the system.
“There were a few communications concerns, especially recently with COVID-19 being more prevalent,” said Kingland. “More streaming was necessary as more classes required remote learning. All the classes now offer remote learning and the extra use really strained both the wifi and network capabilities.”
Kingland said the student survey results cemented the decision to proceed quickly with the wireless Internet upgrade on campus from among several improvement projects the university has been considering.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
