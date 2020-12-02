Waldorf wireless Internet upgrade under way on Forest City campus

Waldorf University listened to its students and staff and will upgrade wireless Internet access on its residential campus in Forest City.

According to a release from the college, in conjunction with responses received via a Student Satisfaction Index (SSI) survey, which was distributed to the Waldorf University student body in the spring 2020 semester, the university is tripling the number of wireless access points in classrooms and administrative offices and adding more than five times the coverage in dormitory locations.

Access will be the all-new WiFi 6 standard with speeds twice as fast as older wireless standards, the release stated.

“We understand the need to provide high-quality technology that is necessary for our students to remain competitive in their studies,” said Waldorf University President Bob Alsop in the release. “Student success is our top priority.

"We distributed a survey to allow the students to tell us where we needed to improve, so we can best support their educational pursuits. We listened and decided that making improvements to the Internet access was not only wanted but essential, especially during the current times.”