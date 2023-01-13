 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waldorf University Wrestling’s Battle at Boman returns for second year

  • Updated
The Waldorf University wrestling program will host the Battle at Boman II against Iowa Wesleyan University at 6:30 p.m. on Jan 25 at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.

Legendary wrestlers and coaches Dan Gable and Jim Miller are both scheduled to attend.

VIP Tickets will be available for a guaranteed meet and greet with the two wrestling icons as well as a shirt, bag, poster, sticker, and premier reserved seating at the event. There are only 50 VIP tickets available.

All other tickets are also available for preorder. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to meet two wrestling greats. Tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Tickets may be purchased at https://waldorfcollege.wufoo.com/forms/battle-at-boman.

