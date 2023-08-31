Waldorf University is set to host Poetry Live with Korey Hurni on Sept. 6 at the Luise V. Hanson Library Lounge from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Hurni was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan, and is an assistant professor of English and creative writing at Waldorf University in Forest City. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his M.F.A. from Western Michigan University. Previously he has served as a poetry editor for Cream City Review and Third Coast. His work has appeared, or is forthcoming, in West Branch, RHINO, Quarterly West, and elsewhere.
