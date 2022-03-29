Waldorf University to host Iowa-native author Lana Wood Johnson on April 21

Waldorf University in Forest City will host author Lana Wood Johnson on April 21.

The event is a part of the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series sponsored by the Waldorf University English and Creative Writing Departments. The reading is free and open to the public from 6-7 p.m. on the 2nd floor mezzanine of the Boman Fine Arts Center, located at 225 John K. Hanson Drive. Masks and social distancing will be recommended.

Lana Wood Johnson is the young-adult author of “Technically, You Started It”, and the forthcoming “Speak for Yourself.” Johnson will visit campus as Waldorf's latest Distinguished Visiting Writer and will read from her work followed by a question and answer session.

Johnson was born and raised in Iowa in the time before the internet, but she has spent much of her life making up for that with an online presence for her books. She lives in Minnesota’s Twin Cities with her husband and English bulldog.

She can be found on Twitter (@muliebris), Instagram (@muliebris) or on her website lanawoodjohnson.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0