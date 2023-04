Waldorf University will host an event for assistant professor of creative writing, Dr. Joe Milan Jr., to celebrate the release of his debut novel “The All American.”

The reading will take place on April 20 from 5-6 p.m. in the Luise V. Hanson Library Lounge. This event is free and open to the public.

Milan is a second-generation Korean American who taught in South Korea for nine years and currently lives in Forest City, Iowa.