The Waldorf Community Artist Series will present the Canadian Brass at the Boman Fine Arts Center on Sept. 29, starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at bomanfineartscenter.org, at the Waldorf University Music Office located in the Odvin Hagen Music Building, at the Forest City Chamber office, or by calling 641-585-8278.

The world-famous brass group, Canadian Brass, features five fantastic talents: founder Chuck Daellenbach on the Tuba, Ashley Hall-Tighe on trumpet, Joe Burgstaller on trumpet, Achilles Liarmakopoulos on trombone, and Jeff Nelsen on the horn. The Brass has over 138 recordings from its 52 years of existence. They have received a combined total of 24 Grammy and Juno nominations and won the German Echo Award for Goldberg Variations. This North American group taking Bach back to Europe and winning approval at the highest level was a crowning achievement.

Most recently, during the pandemic, the Brass created another award-winning recording, Canadiana. The album features unique arrangements of many Canadian superstars, including Joni Mitchell, K.D. Lang, Bruce Cockburn, Drake, and DeadMau5.

Education continues to be at the forefront of Canadian Brass’ yearly activities. There are more than one million Canadian Brass quintet repertoire books in the hands of students in every country with a strong brass tradition. Between Hal Leonard Music Publishing distributing its 800 unique individual brass titles and Smart Music now making available some 76 titles for mixed ensemble use, the Brass continues to shape the future of chamber music ventures.