Waldorf University plans new, traditional homecoming events Oct. 21-23

Waldorf University will celebrate its 2022 homecoming weekend on Oct. 21-23.

In honor of the “Warrior Strong” theme, three new events honoring literary, cognitive, and physical strengths are planned. Waldorf Director of Alumni Relations Jaclyn Sifert said the hope is that students, alumni, and community members will all participate together in these new events celebrating Waldorf.

The first new event is an alumni author fair. It will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Luise V. Hanson Library on campus. It’s created and planned in conjunction with Waldorf Assistant Professor of Creative Writing and English Ryan Clark. Four Waldorf alumni authors will be featured, including Lars Walker of the Class of 1970, Lasantha Rodrigo of the Class of 2000, Jennifer Spencer of the Class of 2003, and D. R. Humble of the Class of 2020.

“Each author brings a unique writing style to the event and authors will be available to answer questions from the audience and sign copies of their published works,” Sifert said. Books will also be for sale.”

The second new event for this year’s homecoming is Waldorf Trivia Night hosted by the Waldorf University Alumni Board of Directors. This will take place from 7-9 p.m. on the evening of Oct. 22 at Paddler’s Tap. Trivia questions featuring Waldorf’s unique and long history were developed by current history students at the university. Sifert said there is no need to be a trivia or history expert to attend as the event is meant to be fun, but it may test participants’ cognitive skills. Silly prizes and complimentary snacks will be provided.

The third new event is an all-levels yoga class hosted by Waldorf’s Heather Yeoman, associate professor of communications and humanities. The yoga class will begin at 7 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the art gallery at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Sifert said participants should plan to revitalize their body and relax their mind in the hour-long session. They are asked to bring their own yoga mat as there will be a limited number of yoga mats available to borrow.

“As always, we are excited to welcome alumni and community members to campus for the weekend’s traditional events,” Sifert said.

The Waldorf Athletics Hall of Fame dinner and ceremony will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 21 will honor Denny Gilbertson of the Class of 1981, Brad Stockton and Samantha Stone of the Class of 2007. On the same night, the Waldorf volleyball team will face Maryville State University beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hanson Fieldhouse. The game will be followed by a bonfire and entertainment to fire up the students for the weekend’s activities.

October 22 will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with the annual homecoming 5K walk/run sponsored by the Waldorf track and cross country teams. Cost is $20 to participate and includes a pancake breakfast. To sign up in advance please visit: waldorf.edu/alumni/homecoming/schedule or to sign up the day of the event, arriving at Beebe Track between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m.

Tailgating and carnival activities will begin at 10 a.m. outside Bolstorff Field, leading up to the Warrior football game at 1 p.m. versus Valley City State University. A bouncy house, face painting, and carnival games will be hosted by the Waldorf Pillars students.

Members of the Waldorf Class of 1972 will celebrate their 50-year reunion with a special luncheon in the Salveson Ballroom. Other reunion classes will enjoy a combined luncheon in the atrium. Julienne Friday, longtime Forest City resident and Waldorf University professor, is this year’s Grand Warrior. The Grand Warrior honor is bestowed upon a member of the Forest City community that embodies the mission and values of Waldorf University. Friday will be honored along with student royalty at halftime of the football game.

In addition to the alumni author fair and trivia, the evening of Oct. 22 will also feature the annual Waldorf University Alumni Distinguished Service Awards dinner and ceremony at the Boman Fine Arts Center. The event celebrates the achievements of alumni who have performed distinctive and meritorious service in areas such as public affairs, education, church, business, and government. This year’s event will honor Nathan Anenson of the Classes of 2001 and 2002, Nancy (Bergland) Olson of the Classes of 1975 and 1997, and Timothy Tarris of the Class of 1970. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

A brunch buffet sponsored by the Waldorf University Music Department will begin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the mezzanine of the Boman Fine Arts Center. The buffet will be a free-will offering event and all donations will go help fund music programs and activities at Waldorf.

To round out the weekend, the annual homecoming concert will begin at 1 p.m. at the Boman Fine Arts Center. It will showcase Waldorf’s jazz ensemble, percussion ensemble, wind symphony, Schola Cantorum, and choir.

For a full schedule of the weekend’s events and for live-streaming information, please visit waldorf.edu/homecoming. For specific inquiries, please email alumni@waldorf.edu.