Waldorf University names area students to its fall semester dean's list

Waldorf University recently announced students that have achieved the dean’s list for its fall 2020-21 semester.

To be eligible, students must be full-time, attain a grade point average of 3.50 or better, and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits.

The following area students made the dean's list:

Forest City - Madison Abbott, Tyler Clouse, Diana Dzasezeva, Nicholas Farkas, Madelynn Krutsinger, Antonio Lopes, Elizabeth Nelson, Brinna Rollefson, Rachel Searcy, Becca Seglem, Audrey Skjeie, Makayla Vogt, and Anna Weaver.

Buffalo Center - Benjamin Hassebroek, Megan Henn, and Rebekah Jensvold.

Britt - Emily Ryerson.

Lake Mills - Brittany-Ann Kirschbaum and Alyssa Swearingen.

Garner - Kalie Eastman and Jack VanDusseldorp.

Hanlontown - Brenna Jara.

Founded in 1903, Waldorf University is a regionally accredited liberal arts university located in Forest City. Waldorf provides residential and online instruction for bachelor’s and master’s degrees and certificates in areas including business, communications, criminal justice administration, education, music, psychology, and theater.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0