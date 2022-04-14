Waldorf University instrumental, choral groups minister through music

The Waldorf University Music Department has been making music through the pandemic and is now expanding its ministry of music in a return to renowned traditions.

Waldorf Music Department Director Melanie Harms Espeland was herself the keynote presenter and featured performer at Waldorf’s Music Career Day held on March 16 at the Boman Fine Arts Center, singing Mozart’s “Regina Coeli” with the Waldorf Choir, North Iowa Choral Society, and the Austin Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Emilie Bertram.

Waldorf’s departing director of instrumental activities, Cory Schmitt, programmed Eric Whitacre’s “Good Night Moon” from the well-known children’s book by Margaret Wise Brown for Dr. Espeland to sing with the Waldorf Wind Symphony from a well-known children’s book.

“Dr. Bertram gave me an opportunity to live a dream, singing with a symphony orchestra,” Harms Espeland said. “I believe bringing these quality master works each March will be one of the pieces that propel us forward. My whole life has been about making music accessible for all abilities. Singing 'Good Night Moon' was not only a perfect union of my careers in music therapy with children and my opportunities in performance, but a beautiful sendoff for a dear colleague and friend, Cory Schmitt.”

Harms Espeland said the event is available for viewing on Waldorf live stream free of charge, https://waldorfwarriornetwork.vhx.tv/videos/music-career-day-concert.

Schmitt will work to attain a Doctorate in Musical Arts at the University of Iowa where he will also be a teaching assistant. Harms Espeland announced that a familiar face at Waldorf, Mike McEniry, is taking over as Waldorf’s new Director of Instrumental Activities. McEniry has been working with and directing the Waldorf University jazz band the past four years. He is native to the Mason City area with a rich career teaching music for decades in the Mason City Schools.

“He’s such a dynamic force for us,” Harms Espeland said. “His standards are high. His dependability is crucial and our students are very responsive to him. We’re blessed to have this dynamic with Mike and Dr. (Emilie) Bertram.”

Harms Espeland said Dr. Bertram is transcending the university's traditions by being Waldorf’s first female Director of Choral Activities and leading students through the many challenges of COVID-19. Now, the Waldorf Choir is returning to churches, cathedrals, and other public venues to minister to people through music.

“The tour is back and I know our alumni are going to be encouraged by this,” Harms Espeland said. “The Waldorf Choir will be touring southern Minnesota and visiting schools, churches and even a long-term care facility along the way to give back to communities by way of music.”

The spring tour schedule includes May concert stops across southern Minnesota to include Fairmont on May 10, First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea on May 11, a Cathedral of our Merciful Savior in Faribault on May 12, St. John’s Church in Owatonna on May 13, and the Mt. Olive Church on May 15 where former director Travis Beck is an area resident. On May 13, the choir students will also tour the Wenger factory, which sourced the acoustic system at the Boman Fine Arts Center.”

“The tour concludes with the choir singing in a church service in the morning before a 1 o’clock concert that afternoon in Rochester,” Harms Espeland said. “Those in our community can join us for our Spring Spectacular the weekend of April 22-24."

The weekend kicks off on April 22 with a Belmond-Klemme High School jazz band opening for the Waldorf Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. The wind symphony and community musicians as well as the percussion ensemble will perform at 1 p.m. on April 24 followed by a small reception to celebrate Cory Schmitt. The Waldorf Choir and Schola Cantorum will present their tour program at 3 o'clock on the same afternoon in the Boman Fine Arts Center. All ages are welcome to attend these free events.

The Texas Tenors to perform

The Waldorf Community Artist Series will close its 2022-2023 season by hosting The Texas Tenors at 7:30 p.m. on April 23. Singers from the Forest City High School choir will join The Texas Tenors on four pieces with a portion of proceeds dedicated to those surviving, fighting, or lost to cancer.

Persons may send photos of those they would like to see celebrated to wcas@waldorf.edu and pay $10 to Winnebago Relay for Life at MBT or at the concert. Tickets for this event are available at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce, online at bomanfineartscenter.org or at the door.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

