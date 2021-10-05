Waldorf University honors alumni, celebrates its future at 2021 homecoming

Waldorf University returned to an-in person homecoming celebration on its Forest City campus Oct. 1-3 after a year filled with COVID-19 cancellations in 2020. Theme for the weekend was "Here Comes the Sun," which was chosen by Waldorf students.

Waldorf classes of 1970 and 1971 held 50-year class reunions. Holding five-year class reunions were 1955, 1956, 1960, 1961, 1965, 1966, 1975, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1985, 1986, 1990, 1991, 1995, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2015, and 2016.

This year’s full list of events included a Warrior bonfire and pep rally, a Waldorf Theatre Department performance, and Waldorf Athletic Hall of Fame award ceremony inducting basketball and football legend Denny Jerome, Class of 1970 on Oct. 1. The event featured Dr. Dan Hanson from the Class of 1975 and Rev. David Bolstorff as speakers.

Crowned as Waldorf’s 2021 homecoming king is Jack VanDusseldorp of Garner. Flaca Hayleigh Solano from Tucson, Arizona, is this year's queen.

On Oct. 2, there was a morning 5k run/walk originating from the Fieldhouse, pancake breakfast, tours of Boman Fine Arts Center and campus, art and craft Fair, tailgating and carnival fun outside Bolstorff Field, an all-class alumni luncheon and class reunion photos, homecoming football versus Dakota State University, alumni distinguished service award ceremony/homecoming choir concert, and alumni sing-along.

Waldorf President Bob Alsop and Forest City School Superintendent of Schools Darwin Lehmann were among volunteers being submerged at times in a dunk tank fundraiser for the Eric Bartleson Alumni Scholarship. David Damm was honored as the “Grand Warrior” prior to kickoff of the homecoming football game for his exemplary service to Waldorf University and the Forest City community. Damm is a Waldorf professor of communications as well as a past Forest City Summit sports writer, photographer, reporter, and editor.

The 2021 Waldorf Alumni Distinguished Service Award honorees are Dr. Kris Meyer, Class of 1975; Donald Meyer, Class of 1972; Eunice Christensen, Class of 1957; and Olga Coulton-Shaw, Class of 1999. This award recognizes Waldorf alumni who have performed distinctive and meritorious service in areas such as public affairs, education, church, business, and government.

Homecoming festivities concluded on Oct. 3 with a morning worship service, and instrumental concert featuring Waldorf symphony, percussion and jazz ensembles.

The Saturday tailgate and carnival activities included participation from many area residents and their children, many with Waldorf ties as well as others supporting the university and joining the fun.

Prominent was a crew of Britt and Kanawha area supporters for former West Hancock, now Waldorf football player McCoy Yeakel, many of them wearing number 43 on their T-shirts and sweatshirts.

“That’s my cousin, McCoy Yeakel, so we have a big crew over here for number 43,” Jaime Merriam of Britt said. She was one of the adults joining in the carnival, showing the kids how to throw in a Tin-Can Alley game as they competed for prizes.

Dane Christensen, 8, of Kanawha said he was in Forest City for a Waldorf basketball camp, but was also eager to join the homecoming carnival fun.

Other members of the Yeakel crew included Emmitt Christensen, 18-month-old Emmitt Christensen and his great aunt, Deb Veldhouse.

Karter Guthart, 9, of Thompson could be seen executing flips near the top of the inflatable bouncy slides. Kyhanna Guthart of Thompson was also enjoying the slides and Balls and Straws game at the carnival. She was focused on constructing a solid base of straws inside a fenced-in cylinder, working with Waldorf junior student Mollie Solinger to keep all balls dropped inside from dropping to the ground.

“The kids do a lot of stuff with Waldorf for their youth sports,” explained Audrae Hall amidst an array of different carnival games.

A contingent of families, all from Forest City and all Waldorf Gridiron Club members, were tailgating just outside Bolstorff Field with Courtney Wooge, Josh Diamond, and Aaron Korth serving as grill masters. They were grilling and seasoning ribs to go with a large number of side dishes for the pre-game celebration. That followed earlier breakfast burritos and all of them setting up shop for the day at Waldorf.

“I don’t think any of us are Waldorf grads,” Wooge said. “We’re all just supporters from the community. We’re all Waldorf Gridiron Club members, all our families, and are here to support the players.”

The younger 2-year-old Gracy Korth, daughter of Aaron and Shelby Korth, was clad in Waldorf Warrior purple and gold while getting her face painted by 1990 graduate Melonie Allyn-Schwerin of Minnesota's Twin Cities.

Waldorf Alumni Board member Braden Falline from the Class of 2012 competed in a bag toss game with Forest City High School alum Thomas Swanson, who said he was having a fun time and making an afternoon of it.

The Waldorf University Alumni Association worked hard to help organize the 2021 homecoming celebration.

“Homecoming was a great success this year thanks to the many volunteers and staff that assisted in all different areas across campus to make the events of the week and weekend enjoyable for all of our alumni and guests,” Waldorf Director of Alumni Relations Jaclyn Sifert said. “It was awesome to see the Waldorf staff from various departments come together to ensure homecoming was a fun and safe event for all who attended.”

Editor's note: Jaclyn Sifert of Waldorf University contributed information for this story.

