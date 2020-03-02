Waldorf University fall semester Dean's List
Waldorf University fall semester Dean's List

Waldorf University

Waldorf University in Forest City.

 Mary Pieper

Waldorf University has released its list of students who have achieved the Dean’s List for the fall 2019/20 semester.

To achieve the Dean’s List, students must be full-time, attain a grade point average of 3.50 or better and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. 

The following area students were honored: 

Buffalo Center: Benjamin Hassebroek & Rebekah Jensvold

Britt: Molli Joens, Elizabeth Zamago Ibarra

Forest City: Emily Hammonds, Taylor Karr, Lydia Knudtson, Joao Oliveira Guimaraes Cabral, Rachel Searcy and Makayla Vogt

Garner: Austin Casem, Theodore Schoneman and Jack VanDusseldorp

Lake Mills: Nathaniel Jordon, Brittany-Ann Kirschbaum, Anna Ramaker and Faith Sorenson

Thompson: Aaron Mathahs, Alyssa Swearingen

