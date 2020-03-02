Waldorf University fall semester Dean's List

Waldorf University has released its list of students who have achieved the Dean’s List for the fall 2019/20 semester.

To achieve the Dean’s List, students must be full-time, attain a grade point average of 3.50 or better and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits.

The following area students were honored:

Buffalo Center: Benjamin Hassebroek & Rebekah Jensvold

Britt: Molli Joens, Elizabeth Zamago Ibarra

Forest City: Emily Hammonds, Taylor Karr, Lydia Knudtson, Joao Oliveira Guimaraes Cabral, Rachel Searcy and Makayla Vogt

Garner: Austin Casem, Theodore Schoneman and Jack VanDusseldorp

Lake Mills: Nathaniel Jordon, Brittany-Ann Kirschbaum, Anna Ramaker and Faith Sorenson

Thompson: Aaron Mathahs, Alyssa Swearingen

