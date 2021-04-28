Waldorf University commencement for 2020 and 2021 graduates is May 8

A Waldorf release stated that because of his active dedication to the community, Beebe was honored as a recipient of the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Lifetime Achievement Award for years of dedicated service to the Forest City Community. He was inducted into the Forest City Educational Hall of Fame.

Beebe also received the Governor's Volunteerism Award for work in establishing a state-wide college scholarship program. The program ensures that foster children who "age out" of foster care at age 18 are eligible to receive scholarships administered by the Iowa College Student Aid Commission.

Beebe has been a member of the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation board since 2006 and has served in his current position as chair since 2010. In 2015, he was honored when a new track was constructed at Bolstorff Field and dedicated as the "Beebe Track" to honor Beebe and his wife Joan for their contributions to Waldorf University, the Forest City Community Schools, and the Forest City community.