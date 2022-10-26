Waldorf University celebrated 'Warrior Strong' 2022 homecoming Oct. 21-23

Waldorf University celebrated its 2022 “Warrior Strong” homecoming theme on Oct. 21-23 as alumni from across the country joined students and local community members for festivities in Forest City.

Many of them participated in non-traditional homecoming events such as an author fair at the Luise V. Hanson Library, Waldorf Trivia Night at Paddler’s Tap, and early-morning yoga at the Boman Fine Arts Center.

“Our alumni author panel was new this year,” Waldorf Director of Alumni Relations Theodore Shoneman said. “Lars Walker of the class of 1970, Lasantha Rodrigo of the class of 2000; Jennifer Spencer of the class of 2003, and D.R. Humble of the class of 2020 all presented readings from pieces they have written. About 35-40 people attended this event, which we felt good about for being the first time hosting an author panel.”

Shoneman also cited higher-than-usual attendance at most of this year’s homecoming events. He noted that class reunions were all well attended, with between 50-60 attendees alone at the 50-year reunion of the Waldorf Class of 1972. Holding their every five-year class reunions were the Waldorf Classes of 1957, 1962, 1967, 1972, 1977, 1982, 1987, 1992, 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017.

“It was fantastic to see so many Waldorf alumni come together to reconnect with friends, family, faculty, and others,”Shoneman said. “We were blessed with beautiful weather all weekend. The warrior spirit was alive and well in each person visiting campus.”

Crowned as Waldorf’s 2022 homecoming king was Mohamed Lamin Yokie and the queen was Sydney Boyd. Professor Julienne Friday was honored as the “Grand Warrior” for her exemplary service to Waldorf University and the Forest City community since 1975.

Many area residents and families participated in Saturday tailgate and carnival activities. They came out to support the university and have fun whether or not they had Waldorf ties. This included a large contingent of Waldorf Gridiron Club members, who lined the fence line outside the stadium gates.

“I’m just here to support the team and watch some football,” said Jason Legler of Thompson at the morning-afternoon tailgate. “I’ve got friends who go to school here.”

Leah Branstad, 5, of Forest City was among many youth getting her face painted (and glittered) for the day at TD’s Happy Faces just outside Bolstorff Field. Doing the face-painting honors were Waldorf Class of 1991 alumni Renae Hemingway of Jackson Minnesota and Linda Tysver of the Waldorf Class of 1990. They have been participating in Waldorf’s homecoming for five years and noted that a portion of their proceeds help support St. Jude Children’s Hospital residents.

Tysver said the hot face-painting item of the day was the rainbow unicorn. She said that more than a dozen children had requested them in the first hour as she painted one onto the face of Haizlee Ahrens, 5. Clad in a small Waldorf Warriors cheerleader outfit, Branstad also had a unicorn pinned in her hair. Then the young Branstad, daughter of Claire and David Branstad, was off to play with other kids on the inflatable slides.

“She was trying to think of something else to do,” Hemingway said. “I asked her if she wanted to match the unicorn painted on her face. That’s what she wanted. I figured she’d like the unicorn. She’s got them everywhere.”

Waldorf junior student Cheyenne Garcia, who is studying elementary education, gained practical time with small children during the carnival. She manned a numbering game at a wading pool filled with rubber ducks, overseeing kids trying to match numbers to ducks. Nearby, Diane Gerot of Columbus Junction was encouraging 4-year-old grandson Hudson Wink in playing Ker Plunk before seeing her son, Christian Gerot, on the Waldorf football team.

Waldorf Athletic Hall of Fame

Forest City native and longtime resident, member of Waldorf Class of 1981, and legendary Waldorf Softball Coach Denny Gilbertson was inducted into the Waldorf Athletic Hall of Fame as the weekend commenced on Oct. 21.

In 20 seasons, Gilbertson attained 738 career wins, which ranks fourth among NAIA head softball coaches nationally. His squad in 2000, finished third in the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament. His 2014 squad won its first 23 games of the season and, in 2017, his team won 44 games, which is still the school record.

Gilbertson thanked his wife, Beth, children, and his coaching role models. That list included his late father, Al Gilbertson, who coached several girls’ sports in the Forest City Community School District.

“I watched the way he prepared, the way he managed games and, most importantly, how he led and managed the girls in his programs. He was an amazing role model and much of what I did was shaped by him.”

Gilbertson also acknowledged former Waldorf Coach Wayne Johns, who hired him as a Waldorf student assistant in the 1970s, calling him the “Godfather of Waldorf softball.”

Of his players over the years, Gilbertson said “I’m very proud of their softball accomplishments, but I’m extremely proud of what our players accomplished on campus and in the classroom.”

During his tenure, Waldorf had more than 70 academic all-American softball players. His 1999 team was named NJCAA Academic Team of the Year. His players consistently had grade point averages of 3.25 or higher.

“I appreciated his demeanor as a coach,” said his daughter, Holly Gilbertson, who played for him and introduced him at the induction ceremony.”

One of Gilbertson’s former players, Samantha Stone of the Waldorf Class of 2007, was also inducted. She played four varsity sports at New Hampton High School, was recruited to Waldorf to play volleyball, and also joined the Waldorf softball team after meeting Coach Gilbertson. The 2002 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year had an unheard of .513 season batting average in 2007, which was seventh in the nation and remains a Waldorf record. She had school-record 78 hits that year, which broke her own Waldorf record of 72 the prior year and still stands.

“She was truly an exceptional teammate,” Gilbertson said. “She remains one of the most productive two-sport athletes in Waldorf history.”

Stone was an all-conference honorable mention selection in her first two seasons at Waldorf and was all-conference in her last two years. Later in life, she started the business and non-profit named Fully Focused Sports and Fitness. She has served as corporate communications coordinator, co-vice president and chief marketing officer of the Office, LLC.

“Being part of the softball and volleyball program has had a significant influence on my life and helped shape me into the person I am today,” Stone said. “I am grateful and humbled to be a member of the Waldorf Athletic Hall of Fame. I’ll always cherish the memories and friends I made during the years at Waldorf. I thank God for giving me the talent and work ethic to see it through. Even though, it’s Waldorf University, (for me) it will always be WC for life.”

Waldorf’s first wrestling national champion, Brad Stockton, also of the Waldorf Class of 2007, was inducted as well. He was an NAIA All-American for four seasons. Stockton was a national runner-up at 141 pounds in his sophomore year.

“Brad’s title was big not only for him, but for Waldorf wrestling and for our school,” said his former coach, Steve Kelly. “It was our first national championship at the NAIA level.”

Stockton said he learned how to become a lifelong learner at Waldorf.

“Part of the reason I think I was successful was I had a great supporting family, not only back home but here at Waldorf,” said Stockton, recognizing Waldorf teammates, coaches, administrators, and staff members who helped him. “In my time here, I had a blast. The friends I made for life, it was amazing.”

Waldorf Alumni Distinguished Service Awards

The 2022 Waldorf Alumni Distinguished Service Award honorees are Nathan Anenson, classes of 2001 and 2002; Nancy Olson, classes of 1975 and 1997; and Tim Tarris, class of 1970. The award recognizes Waldorf alumni who have performed distinctive and meritorious service in areas such as public affairs, education, church, business, and government.

“It was a great honor for Waldorf University to award Nathan, Nancy, and Tim with the Distinguished Alumni Service award,” said Shoneman, who served as emcee on Saturday night. “Each of them have led lives of service above self and they are shining examples of what it means to truly be a Waldorf Warrior.”

Nancy (Bergland) Olson attended Waldorf from 1973 to 1975, where she met husband Steve. They were married in July 1975. After graduation Nancy worked as secretary to the president of the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls before returning to Waldorf in 1977 as the secretary to the Waldorf Dean of Instruction. Nancy joined Waldorf’s development office in 1988.

“It’s hard to think of the Forest City community without thinking of Nancy Olson, said Dawn Johnson, Waldorf Class of 1980. “Nancy has been a fundraising force in the community and has seen many projects to fruition.”

Olson returned to Waldorf as a student in 1995 and completed her Waldorf business degree in 1997. She later served as president of the Forest City Rotary Club and was rotary assistant district governor. Olson was the recipient of the Holmen Award for Community Service and played a leading role in the fundraising effort for the construction of the Boman Fine Arts Center. She created and directed Forest City’s first Dancing with the Stars fundraising event, which was followed by five more yearly events that raised more than $100,000. In 2016, Olson received the Forest City Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award. She was named the Grand Warrior for Waldorf’s homecoming in 2019.

“Nancy has enriched the lives and futures of countless people with whom she has come in contact with over the years and has contributed immeasurably to the mission of Waldorf University,” said 2022 Grand Warrior Julienne Friday.

Anenson was in golf, choir, and campus ministry leadership at Waldorf. He went on to Luther Seminary where he earned his Master of Divinity in 2006. Nathan has served as Pastor at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Altoona since 2012. He launched a seminary partnership to train leaders. He has worked to recruit and mentor seminary students. He created and implemented a discipleship process, grounded in Lutheran theology, to foster clear and intentional spiritual growth.

“Nathan has a natural talent for connecting with those he serves and is an inspiration to others through his ministry,” Laurel Swanson said. “I can speak from personal experience after having worked with Nathan for ten years that he believes deeply in his mission to improve his community and that serving others is the most honorable act one may do in this lifetime.”

Tarris is an honored retiree of the United States Air Force and Air National Guard, where he was part of the largest air guard unit in the country in Arizona. He provided F-16 military training. He helped with Panama Canal security, Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm in Iraq, Operation Deliberate Force in Bosnia, and Operation Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom for U.S. Homeland Security. He designed an F-16 fighter jet monument for his high school in Clyde, Ohio. He’s restored more 110 various cars and created an F-100 fighter jet air refueling boom for Fort Worth Aviation Museum in Texas.

“Waldorf has never been far from Tim’s mind,” said Denny Jerome of the Waldorf Class of 1970. “He was a member of the Waldorf Board of Regents from 2007 to 2008 and was a guest speaker at the Waldorf Veteran’s Day celebration in 2019. In November 2021, Kathy and I commissioned Tim to create a monument to honor Waldorf’s fine athletic tradition and it seemed only fitting that an accomplished and skilled classmate build it. Tim created the Waldorf Athletic logo out of stainless steel and aluminum.”

Homecoming festivities concluded on Oct. 23 with a morning worship service, brunch, and concert featuring Waldorf band symphony, percussion and jazz ensembles as well as the Waldorf choir.