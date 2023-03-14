The Clear Lake Arts Center will host Waldorf University-affiliated authors Ryan Clark and Lydia Knudtson on April 12. They will be joined by accomplished western author Oscar Oswald.

A reception with light refreshments start at 6 p.m. followed by readings, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a question and answer session to follow. The arts center is located at 17 S. Fourth Street in Clear Lake.

Clark writes poetry through a unique method of homophonic translation. He is the author of the books “Arizona SB 1070: An Act” and “How I Pitched the First Curve.” His poems have appeared in such journals as “DIAGRAM,” “Painted Bride Quarterly” and “Yemassee.” He teaches at Waldorf University as an associate professor of English and creative writing.

Knudtson is a soon-to-be college graduate from Waldorf University with a major in creative writing and a minor in communications. Born in Minnesota and moving often throughout her childhood, she says she doesn’t often fear change or uncertainty. Such complicated aspects and abstracts of life are often depicted within Lydia’s writing; three of her pieces can be found in two issues of the Waldorf Literary Review. When she isn’t working, writing, or doing other schoolwork, she enjoys being an unprofessional botanist, weightlifter, yogi, and explorative nomad.

Oscar Oswald is a poet and teacher at the University of Idaho, spending the entirety of his life in the west you will find his poetry is engaged with western myths and their realities. Oswald’s poetry has appeared in The Antioch Review, Colorado Review, Denver Quarterly, Seneca Review, New England Review and Fence, among other journals. He has published prose and criticism on “LitHub” and “The Offending Adam.” Oscar has a doctorate in English and creative writing from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, where he was a Black Mountain Fellow. He served as an assistant editor for “Noemi Press” and as the poetry editor for “Witness.” His first book of poems, “Irredenta,” was an Editor’s Choice manuscript from Nightboat Books, published in 2021.

"We are thrilled to be hosting Oscar Oswald at Clear Lake Arts Center. Literary Arts is a pillar of our mission,” Clear Lake Arts Center Executive Director Jessi Myers said. “Working with Waldorf to bring more opportunities to enjoy and contemplate poetry in our community is the type of partnership we strive to foster, now and in the future."

In addition, partnering Waldorf University will host Oswald on April 13. That event is a part of the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series sponsored by the Waldorf University English Department and Creative Writing Department. A reading from 5-6 p.m. that day will be free and open to the public in the Lounge at the Luise V. Hanson Library.