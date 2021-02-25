Waldorf University announces trapshooting coach before inaugural season

Waldorf University has named Tarron Glidden as its first trapshooting coach.

According to a release from the Forest City school, Glidden is a 2013 graduate of New Hampton High School who resides in Garner. The Warrior trapshooting team is currently recruiting for its fall 2021 inaugural season.

During her time at New Hampton High School, Glidden participated in trapshooting and competed at state three years. She won well over 100 awards and placements.

Glidden is a 2017 graduate of Wartburg College in Waverly, where she received a degree in economics and business administration, concentrating in finance and minoring in math and political science. She worked as an assistant coach to the New Hampton High School trapshooting team as a Wartburg student. She assisted the Mason City High School trapshooting team after moving to Garner.

“Trapshooting has always been a passion in my family,” said Glidden in the release. “I am eager and ready to make this program a success.”

Individuals interested in participating in collegiate level trapshooting, may visit Waldorf.edu to request more information.

