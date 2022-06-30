Waldorf University announces Dean’s List for Spring 2021-22 semester

Waldorf University in Forest City has announced students that have achieved the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021-22 semester.
To achieve the Dean’s List, students must be full-time, attain a grade point average of 3.50 or better and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. Hancock and Winnebago County natives included on the Dean's List include:
Britt - Kelsie Mckibben and Emily Ryerson.
Buffalo Center - Benjamin Hassebroek, Megan Henn, Amanda Jamison, Kade Hobbs, and Max Schaefer.
Forest City - Audrey Skjeie, Tyler Clouse, Dawson Frett, Joshua Halligan, Lydia Knudtson, Logan Knutson, Mordecai Nsabaah, Joao Oliveira Guimaraes Cabral, Becca Seglem, Abbie Tapp, Makayla Vogt, Cody Hall, Michael Heitkamp, Noah Miller, and Timothy Nielsen.
Klemme - Alexander Bartz
Lake Mills - Bennett Eaton, Jade Gasteiger, and Anna Ramaker.
Leland - Faith Sorenson.
Thompson - Aaron Mathahs.
Founded in 1903, Waldorf University is a regionally accredited liberal arts university
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.