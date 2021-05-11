Waldorf thrives amidst COVID-19 challenges, graduates two largest-ever classes

After more than a year of COVID-19 challenges for students, faculty and staff, this year’s live-streamed Waldorf University graduation at David Bolstorff Field was a celebration of both the 2020 and 2021 graduation classes.
Waldorf President Bob Alsop exhorted Warrior pride by wearing purple dress shoes as he welcomed graduates and guests to the May 8 ceremony.
“I did wear my purple shoes for you, classes of 2020 and 2021,” Alsop said.
He then noted that 2020 was a record-breaking class in terms of number of graduates at 1,136 total online and on campus. The prior record number was 900 in 2019. He then recognized that 2021 even surpassed 2020 with 1,461 total graduates.
“You did this in the midst of a pandemic,” Alsop said. “I have never been more proud of two classes.”
Faculty chair for 2021 and longtime professor of communications, David Damm, recognized the outstanding accomplishments of Waldorf’s two classes of COVID-19 graduates, whether they completed their degrees online or on campus. Damm is also a former Forest City Summit sports writer, photographer, reporter and editor.
Avid, longtime supporter and advocate of Waldorf education opportunities – Ray Beebe of Forest City – was honored with an honorary doctorate degree and provided the commencement address.
Beebe is chairman of the board of directors of the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation and president of the Forest City Education Foundation, which provides education and scholarship opportunities to students.
Alsop called Beebe’s honor a rare event, saying a Waldorf degree is really all he was missing while citing his many endeavors to benefit the local community, state, and particularly the ongoing education of students. He noted that Beebe and his wife, Joan, have been a constant source of assistance and resources for Waldorf students through the years.
“From now on, you cannot say you don’t hold a Waldorf degree,” Alsop said. “Today, Ray, you are a (Waldorf) Warrior.”
Beebe said the honorary degree meant more to him than he could adequately express. He noted that he has long considered himself part of the Waldorf family despite just receiving this Waldorf alumni confirmation.
Beebe encouraged graduates to continue to persevere after more than a year of COVID-19 challenges, which may have made them feel like their lives “failed to launch.” He noted unprecedented challenges faced by their generation such as school shootings, race and inequality issues, and climate change.
“You are the next generation,” Beebe said. "Take the torch and leave your mark. Use this disorder.”
He encouraged graduates to not wait for perfect conditions that will not arrive. He asked them to overcome stress and anxiety with hope, resiliency, and perseverance memorialized in their hearts. He described the Waldorf classes of 2020 and 2021 as driven by purpose, vision, passion, and positive energy.
Beebe read a poem entitled “The Station” by Robert Hastings, which is a reminder that the joy of life is about the journey more than the destination.
“Life is now,” Beebe said. “Do not focus so heavily on the past that you ignore the present.”
Beebe left graduates with four points to ponder: 1) make a difference in the lives of others; 2) make self-worth a decision and not a feeling; 3) embrace the journey of life; 4) reflect on your Waldorf experience, the positive impacts, and how that can help you move forward in the world.
“You’ll always be a member of the Waldorf family,” Beebe said. “Come back and see us.”
The 2020 Waldorf undergraduates receiving degrees include Winnebago/Hancock County natives Joshua Banse of Garner, Dakota Brass of Thompson, Kalie Eastman of Garner, Kimberley Gerdes of Forest City (Summa Cum Laude), Elizabeth Ibarra of Britt (Magna Cum Laude), Molli Joens of Buffalo Center (Magna Cum Laude, Alpha Chi), Nathanial Jordon of Lake Mills (Honors College), Callie Maxwell of Hanlontown, Courtney Prescott of Klemme, Theodore Schoneman of Garner (Summa Cum Laude, Alpha Chi), and Kelsey Jo Sheldahl of Forest City.
The 2020 Waldorf Masters area graduates include Aaron Hauser of Forest City and Calen Luiz of Forest City.
The 2021 Waldorf undergraduates receiving degrees include Winnebago/Hancock County natives Kristina Bartleson of Forest City (Summa Cum Laude), Megan Cronkwright of Leland, Jonathan Happel of Forest City, Kristine Kingland of Joice, Madelynn Krutsinger of Forest City, Rachel Niemi of Hanlontown, Rachel Searcy of Forest City (Cum Laude), Becca Seglem of Forest City, Alyssa Swearingen of Thompson, and Zachary Throne of Lake Mills (Summa Cum Laude).
The 2021 Waldorf Masters area graduates include Melissa Anderson of Forest City, Nicole Chapa of Forest City, Tyler Chapa of Forest City, Shelley Current of Forest City, DeAnn Derscheid-Hanna of Forest City, Rachel Harms of Forest City, Rachel Olson of Lake Mills, Ashley Ploeger of Garner, and Cristen True of Forest City.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.