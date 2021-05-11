Waldorf thrives amidst COVID-19 challenges, graduates two largest-ever classes

Beebe is chairman of the board of directors of the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation and president of the Forest City Education Foundation, which provides education and scholarship opportunities to students.

Alsop called Beebe’s honor a rare event, saying a Waldorf degree is really all he was missing while citing his many endeavors to benefit the local community, state, and particularly the ongoing education of students. He noted that Beebe and his wife, Joan, have been a constant source of assistance and resources for Waldorf students through the years.

“From now on, you cannot say you don’t hold a Waldorf degree,” Alsop said. “Today, Ray, you are a (Waldorf) Warrior.”

Beebe said the honorary degree meant more to him than he could adequately express. He noted that he has long considered himself part of the Waldorf family despite just receiving this Waldorf alumni confirmation.

Beebe encouraged graduates to continue to persevere after more than a year of COVID-19 challenges, which may have made them feel like their lives “failed to launch.” He noted unprecedented challenges faced by their generation such as school shootings, race and inequality issues, and climate change.