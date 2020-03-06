Waldorf student seeks funds to attend breast cancer research internship at Harvard
0 comments

Waldorf student seeks funds to attend breast cancer research internship at Harvard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Waldorf junior biology student Jennet Hojanazarova has received the opportunity to participate in an internship with the Center for Cancer Immunology at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School.

This summer, Hojanazarova hopes to join a large multidisciplinary lab in the Center for Cancer Immunology at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School. This lab is pioneering work helping the immune system recognize and target cancers at much earlier stages than is currently possible. Success in this research could open the doors to effective prevention of cancer or treatment of cancer in more tractable stages.

Jennet Hojanazarova

Jennet Hojanazarova 

To participate, Hojanazarova needs to raise money for living expenses. The estimate provided by the Center for Cancer Immunology is $7,000. Family and friends have established a GoFundMe page.

For more information regarding the fund raising efforts, please visit the Waldorf University Alumni Association Facebook page.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News