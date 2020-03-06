Waldorf student seeks funds to attend breast cancer research internship at Harvard

Waldorf junior biology student Jennet Hojanazarova has received the opportunity to participate in an internship with the Center for Cancer Immunology at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School.

This summer, Hojanazarova hopes to join a large multidisciplinary lab in the Center for Cancer Immunology at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School. This lab is pioneering work helping the immune system recognize and target cancers at much earlier stages than is currently possible. Success in this research could open the doors to effective prevention of cancer or treatment of cancer in more tractable stages.

To participate, Hojanazarova needs to raise money for living expenses. The estimate provided by the Center for Cancer Immunology is $7,000. Family and friends have established a GoFundMe page.

For more information regarding the fund raising efforts, please visit the Waldorf University Alumni Association Facebook page.

