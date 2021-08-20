Waldorf officials tell Sen. Ernst about private university COVID challenges

“Most institutions that are proprietary are not built with the infrastructure we have,” said Waldorf Vice President of Residential Enrollment Mike Heitkamp.

Alsop said that Waldorf recovered some expenses in the first allocation of COVID-related government assistance, which helped cover things like refunds to students at the onset of the pandemic last spring.

“Second and third allocations were for students, of which we and they are grateful, but we did not get anything,” Alsop said. “We experienced some financial setbacks.”

Dr. Fischer said that even though she is somewhat immune-compromised, she took it upon herself to take some Waldorf international students into her home because they were in need of help.

“They got no help with funding, could not get a job, and could not go home,” she said. “They were kind of stuck. We asked them to come here to study and they were kind of left out in the cold.”

Before departing, Ernst said that recent politicization of COVID-19 is unfortunate and concerning. She acknowledged there is a need to protect personal freedoms, keep people safe, and the country open for business even amidst a pandemic.