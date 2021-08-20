Waldorf officials tell Sen. Ernst about private university COVID challenges

Waldorf University officials welcomed U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) to the Forest City campus on Aug. 20 with a tour of a community crown jewel, the Boman Fine Arts Center.
The senator inquired about staff and students getting through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Stories are the easy way to communicate real-life examples to Congress,” Ernst said.
Waldorf Associate biology associate professor Carol Fischer explained how difficult it was to provide hands-on learning amidst the pandemic last school year.
“I teach the things you can’t really do online,” Fischer said. “It was very challenging.” She noted that student labs such as assessing and taking blood pressure are difficult to do online. Fischer said instructors do a really good job of getting returning students caught up on their studies despite the challenges.
“Last year, we had had face-to-face learning with remote options,” said Waldorf President Bob Alsop. “It is really difficult to do both, but we were able to hold sports and fine arts, both rehearse and perform.”
During the building tour, Alsop noted the significance of the modern facility in enabling Waldorf, Forest City schools, and community fine arts performances and other events to go on safely amidst COVID-19. He said it was also used for classes during the pandemic as well.
“This place is very important for us,” Alsop said. “It is the very busiest place, even during COVID as there is room to spread out.”
He touted the 625-seat auditorium and performing areas, citing the partnership with the Forest City School District and City of Forest City.
“It just proves what a small community can do when you work together,” Alsop said. “We have had great leadership from Forest City schools and the city.”
Waldorf campus nurse Mary Baker, a Doctor of Health Administration degree holder known at Waldorf as “Nurse Mary,” expressed the university’s thankfulness for the Test Iowa program, a partnership of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab that ensures that Iowans have access to free COVID-19 testing.
“We used it so much throughout the year,” said Baker. “We partnered with Iowa Specialty Hospital in Garner. It took a whole team trying to determine who goes home, for contract tracing, and all of that.”
Waldorf officials noted how it was a substantial effort just to coordinate getting meals to students in quarantine.
“I understand how things that are natural and intuitive can become very difficult,” said Ernst.
“A lot of the credit for the success of last year goes to the students.” Alsop said. “Cases really spiked in late September and early October. We started doing grab and go meals, closed down lobbies, and were wearing masks everywhere, including the dorms.”
Marissa Gates said that it wasn’t always easy or natural for Waldorf students to keep their masks on, but they did a pretty good job.
Waldorf Director of Residence Life Sharese Hall said that at the beginning of COVID, students were still on campus and the university had to find ways to safely get them home.
“It was a long summer into fall that can take a huge toll on the mental health and social life of students,” Hall said. “But they came through it pretty well. We’re seeing some camaraderie and life come back to campus.” She then noted a coach playing video games with students in a residence hall recently.
University officials cited about 600 resident students on campus and about 3,700 online students. So, Waldorf was already in pretty good shape for some COVID-19 challenges in terms of technology and with the face-to-face learning plus the remote component. But there are always challenges, such as Dr. Fischer’s lab classes.
Ernst said that more CARES Act funding is coming and, for priorities like telecommunications technology, she is “trying to get those dollars pushed out more to the rural areas.”
As a private university, not a storefront business nor a public university, school officials also noted that Waldorf finds itself in a challenging situation in dealing with issues such as COVID-19 and related assistance.
“Most institutions that are proprietary are not built with the infrastructure we have,” said Waldorf Vice President of Residential Enrollment Mike Heitkamp.
Alsop said that Waldorf recovered some expenses in the first allocation of COVID-related government assistance, which helped cover things like refunds to students at the onset of the pandemic last spring.
“Second and third allocations were for students, of which we and they are grateful, but we did not get anything,” Alsop said. “We experienced some financial setbacks.”
Dr. Fischer said that even though she is somewhat immune-compromised, she took it upon herself to take some Waldorf international students into her home because they were in need of help.
“They got no help with funding, could not get a job, and could not go home,” she said. “They were kind of stuck. We asked them to come here to study and they were kind of left out in the cold.”
Before departing, Ernst said that recent politicization of COVID-19 is unfortunate and concerning. She acknowledged there is a need to protect personal freedoms, keep people safe, and the country open for business even amidst a pandemic.
“There is a balance there,” Ernst said. “I believe in personal responsibility and I know the Governor (Kim Reynolds) does as well. It’s up to individuals and families to make decisions.”
Ernst said that she does not believe in mask or vaccine mandates, but she does recommend COVID vaccination. Then she was off to the Iowa Northern Railway in Manly, which was the next stop on her 99-county tour of Iowa.
