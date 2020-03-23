Waldorf Martin named NAIA All-American

Senior guard Demitrius Martin’s impact this winter was undeniable for the Waldorf men’s basketball team as he led the Warriors to the North Star Athletic Association championship game.

Honored by the NSAA as a First-Team All-Conference performer and a three-time NSAA Player of the Week this winter, Martin added another accolade on Thursday as he was named an NAIA All-American.

“He definitely earned it,” Waldorf head men’s basketball coach Nigel Jenkins said. “He was really consistent throughout the year.

“He put in a lot of time in the gym before and after practice,” Jenkins added. “He was a student of the game, he watched every game that we played, and he did a great job of taking care of his body.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Waldorf’s 6-foot-2 guard from Hopkins, Minn., was named an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American, becoming Waldorf Athletics’ fifth All-American – three in football and one in indoor track & field – this academic year, and the third NAIA All-American that Jenkins has coached as he joins 2015 Warrior men’s basketball NAIA All-Americans, Jordan Nelson and Trey Scott.

Martin led Waldorf in scoring, averaging 22.5 points per game, but also led the NSAA, as well, and was No. 12 in the nation.