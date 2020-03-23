Waldorf Martin named NAIA All-American

Senior guard Demitrius Martin’s impact this winter was undeniable for the Waldorf men’s basketball team as he led the Warriors to the North Star Athletic Association championship game.
Honored by the NSAA as a First-Team All-Conference performer and a three-time NSAA Player of the Week this winter, Martin added another accolade on Thursday as he was named an NAIA All-American.
“He definitely earned it,” Waldorf head men’s basketball coach Nigel Jenkins said. “He was really consistent throughout the year.
“He put in a lot of time in the gym before and after practice,” Jenkins added. “He was a student of the game, he watched every game that we played, and he did a great job of taking care of his body.”
Waldorf’s 6-foot-2 guard from Hopkins, Minn., was named an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American, becoming Waldorf Athletics’ fifth All-American – three in football and one in indoor track & field – this academic year, and the third NAIA All-American that Jenkins has coached as he joins 2015 Warrior men’s basketball NAIA All-Americans, Jordan Nelson and Trey Scott.
Martin led Waldorf in scoring, averaging 22.5 points per game, but also led the NSAA, as well, and was No. 12 in the nation.
Along with leading the league in scoring, Martin set a single-season Waldorf scoring record with 674 points in 30 games, and finished his two-year career with 1,017 points as a Warrior, averaging 19.6 ppg in 52 total contests.
He also was second in the NSAA in steals per game with 51 total steals, and fourth in the conference in field-goal percentage, making 50.5 percent of his shots (263-of-521).
Along with those impressive numbers, he was No. 1 on the Warriors with 54 total 3-pointers made, No. 2 in total assists with 98, and third on the team averaging 4.9 rebounds per game.
“Dee is a special player and this a great honor for him to end his career,” Jenkins said.