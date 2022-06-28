Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation readies to purchase university from CSEG

There could soon be a return to local ownership for the growing Forest City campus and online degree programs of Waldorf University.

The Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation, chaired by Ray Beebe of Forest City, is currently discussing a pending change of ownership with Columbia Southern Education Group. CSEG has helped strengthen Waldorf fiscally as well as spurred its growth of programs and enrollment growth since investing in it in 2010, according to Waldorf President Bob Alsop.

The would-be new owner, Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation, was established more than a decade ago with a mission to raise money and to support students and alumni of Waldorf through school alumni events and campus ministry. It is a private, nonprofit organization. Alsop said the Waldorf partner was able to expand its bylaws, which would enable it to take ownership of Waldorf University and all of its assets.

“There is a lot of work still to be done,” said Alsop. “It would be a new owner, not a new entity to us, which is largely comprised of Waldorf alumni. It will be business as usual here with no real changes, certainly no dramatic changes. It’s the right opportunity at the right time to carry on Waldorf’s mission.”

Alsop said that during the last 12 years, the number of Waldorf employees has grown from 127 in 2009 to 237 presently. He also said it would be a new ownership group, but not a new governing board and that the existing Waldorf University Board of Trustees would remain in place. It oversees things such as fiduciary responsibility, evaluation of the university president, and administrative direction and strategy for the university.

“Certainly a big part of this is ensuring the life of Waldorf University continues in Forest City, Iowa, with local control of the Foundation,” Alsop said.

Another Lutheran organization, the Waldorf Lutheran Association of Congregations, was the prior longtime owner of then Waldorf College before the CSEG ownership. Alsop said that exploration regarding the proposed current change of ownership has been in the works for several months.

“We made our application to the Higher Learning Commission (accreditor) on June 13, Alsop said. “It’s a very extensive application. They could take action on that at their November board meeting. With approval, the transaction could close on Dec. 1. Alsop said approval of the Iowa College Student Aid Commission would also be required and that the U.S. Department of Education would need to certify the sale after the close of the transaction.

Alsop noted that Waldorf had zero online programs and students in 2009, but now has more than 30 online academic programs and more than 3,300 online students. He said that enrollment number peaked around 3,700 online students just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He said online enrollment has dipped slightly, in large part due to COVID.

“A lot of these people are, say, 37 years old with a job and family, so there has been some reprioritization,” Alsop said. “Our residential enrollment is at the highest level in over 30 years. We’ve had over 600 full-time and a head count of around 650 students. We’re expecting more this fall.”

In January 2010, Waldorf partnered with Columbia Southern University (CSU), an online university offering associate, bachelor's, master's and certificate programs. Waldorf then launched its first three online programs with the online offerings growing since that time.

Columbia Southern Education Group (CSEG) was created to help both schools share resources and expertise. Waldorf today offers a full slate of online certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs in addition to the programs offered on campus.

“We’re very, very thankful for the Mayes family,” Alsop said. “We would never have been as successful with the online programs without their assistance. It has been good for Waldorf and the community. The ownership we’ve had has been very committed.”

Forest City Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said that President Alsop, working with CSEG/Mayes family ownership, worked extremely hard to plot a game plan that put Waldorf University in the strong position it is in today.

“Waldorf is unbelievably important for our schools and the community,” said Lehmann, citing early college credits for students as well as shared facilities, staffing, and volunteers between the Forest City schools and Waldorf. “We’re thankful for the partnership. The Mayes family really helped bring Waldorf to where it is today and helped create this opportunity.”

Waldorf started its evolution from a two-year Associate of Arts college in the mid-1990s, with the addition of B.A. degree programs. Waldorf added graduate programs and international students in 2013. It was rebranded as Waldorf University in 2016.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

