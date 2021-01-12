Waldorf forming coed trapshooting team to compete in fall 2021

Trapshooting is a specific form of clay target shooting. It is a game of movement, action and split-second timing. It requires the accuracy and skill to repeatedly aim, fire and break a clay disc (clay bird) that measures 4 1/4 inches and is hurled through the air at more than 40 miles per hour, simulating the flight path of a bird fleeing a hunter.

Teams of five shooters spread apart in a straight line to shoot two rounds of 25 shots at a target that is about 16 yards away, shifting to the right and taking turns in one round. The trap field is the area of a shooting range where trapshooting occurs. The trap house is the structure from which clay targets are launched.

Waldorf has been working with the Ventura Gun Club (VCG) to secure their shooting range as its home site. Heitkamp said the university is in the final stages of cementing the agreement with members of the VGC Board for Waldorf’s home shooting site located on the south side of U.S. Highway 18.

Heitkamp said VGC has also been a valuable resource for many decisions regarding Waldorf’s new trapshooting program.