Waldorf competitive cheerleading squad turns co-ed with first male recruit

Preparing to return to competition after a two-season hiatus, the Waldorf University Warriors cheerleading squad added an impact performer who makes the program co-ed for the first time.

Waldorf coach Michelle Provenzano announce her first signing of the 2021 recruiting class in a Waldorf release. The first male recruit to the Warriors competition program is Tyson Sample from Muscatine, Iowa.

“I am thrilled to announce Tyson Sample’s commitment to Waldorf University cheerleading,” said Provenzano in the release. “He will bring his experience and talent to the squad and will absolutely be an asset to the team. Tyson already has the strength and passion we are looking for in our team members and we can’t wait to have him on campus.”

Sample is currently is a cheer captain for the Muscatine High School Muskies. He lettered once previously in the sport and competed at state in 2019.

“For me, it means the chance to further my love for cheering and just to be allowed to have the experience of cheering at the collegiate level and making new friends,” Sample said in the release.

“I chose Waldorf University because of the athletics and also because everyone is nice and caring,” he added.