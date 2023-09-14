Applications for this year’s W.D. Ley Foundation grants are due Oct.31. Applications are available at every Farmers Trust and Savings Bank (FTSB) office or by visiting the bank’s website at www.ftsbbank.com .

Every year, the W.D. Ley Foundation awards grants to organizations and projects in the five communities with an FTSB office. Those local communities are Buffalo Center, Lakota, Britt, Lake Mills, and Bricelyn (Minnesota). Since its inception in 2004, the Ley Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 to organizations in these communities.