Voters choose five-supervisor board

On Nov. 8, voters headed to the polls and chose to keep the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors a five-person board. Public Measure A had asked whether the board should be decreased to three seats. The final tally of 4,103 votes was 1,605 for Public Measure A and 2,498 against it.

For another statewide public measure, which was adopted, voters were asked to amend the Constitution, providing that the right of Iowans to keep and bear arms not be infringed: “The sovereign State of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.” Mitchell County voted 3,100 to 904 to approve the amendment.

The following are election results, and how Mitchell County voted:

In contested races, Todd Frein (D) defeated Dave Stauffer (R) to retain his position on the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors for District 1. The vote was 493 to 401. For Board of Supervisors District 2, Sydney Hartogh (R) defeated Russell Goodale (I). The vote was 414 to 238.

For Mitchell County Treasurer, Shannon D. Paulus (D) defeated Karen Hahn-Brown 2,743 to 1,476.

Running unopposed, Hannah Elliott (R) was elected Mitchell County Recorder with 3,660 votes.

Also unopposed, Aaron Murphy was elected Mitchell County Attorney with 3,518 votes.

State and Federal:

Kim Reynolds (R) and her running mate Adam Gregg (R) were re-elected as Iowa Governor and Lt. Governor. The local vote was 2,899 for Reynolds and Gregg, 1,263 for Deidre DeJear (D) and Eric Van Lancker (D), and 89 for Rick Stewart (L) and Marco Battaglia (L).

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) was re-elected. The local vote was 2,761 for Grassley and 1,479 for Michael Franken (D).

U.S. Representative for Iowa District 2 Ashley Hinson (R) was re-elected. The local vote was 2,735 for Hinson and 1,481 for Liz Mathis (D).

As of Nov. 9, with 97 of 99 counties reporting, Rob Sand (D) was leading Todd Halbur (R) for Iowa Auditor of State. The local vote was 2,610 for Halbur and 1,514 for Sand.

For Iowa Secretary of State, Paul D. Pate (R) leads Joel Miller (D). The local vote was 2,818 for Pate and 1,348 for Miller.

For Iowa Treasurer of State, Roby Smith (R) leads Michael L. Fitzgerald (D). The local vote was 2,439 for Smith and 1,729 for Fitzgerald.

For Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig (R) is leading John Norwood (D). The local vote was 2,990 for Naig and 1,179 for Norwood.

For Iowa Attorney General, Brenna Bird (R) leads Tom Miller (D). The local vote was 2,456 for Bird and 1,675 for Miller.

For State Senator, District 30, Waylon Brown (R) defeated Whitney Mixdorf. The local vote was 3,049 for Brown and 1,164 for Mixdorf.

Running unopposed, Jane Bloomingdale (R) was elected as State Representative, District 60, with 3,484 local votes.