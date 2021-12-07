Volunteers complete first decade of packing care boxes for overseas soldiers

America’s overseas military members were foremost on the minds of dozens of employees and a handful of local volunteers for Edward Jones’ Region 254 soldier "boodle box" packing event on Dec. 4 in Forest City.

As in prior years, the Forest City United Methodist Church donated space for packing essential personal care, food, reading, and other items. It marks the completion of the first decade for the service project founded by Mark Frakes of Forest City, which has grown in the number of boxes sent each year. Mark and his wife, Carolyn, and daughter, Amy Ryan (Frakes), were busy assisting workers in completing another year of providing a taste of home to soldiers through the care packages. Carolyn helps organize everyone for each year’s event via social media.

An Edward Jones financial adviser, Mark teams with colleagues from across the Northwest Iowa Edward Jones region to assemble packages and fund supplies and shipping. Amy said they are grateful for the many donations of money and items that have been received from local community members. She said Edward Jones coordinated with a military chaplain that will distribute many of the boxes to members of the military this year. She also said that they have been taking names and information from people who want packages sent to loved ones serving overseas.

“If they have friends or family members, we’ll send to them,” Amy said. “Everything is pretty much donated to Edward Jones by community members.”

That includes Mark himself, who likes bargain shopping for this project throughout the year. The event began in 2012 with 56 boxes packed and grew almost every year to a high number of 229 boxes last year and about 250 boxes this year, despite the lingering pandemic.

One of the local community volunteers is a military member, Forest City Elementary School principal Brad Jones. He said that he and his wife, Sherri Jones, are honored to help those who serve the country. Jones said it was his second year helping the effort, noting that his son, Jackson Jones, as well as Mark Frakes and his son attended West Point Military Academy. Jackson is in his final year there.

“They don’t typically have access to these type of items,” Jones said as he paused from his volunteer work. “It brings them a little flavor of home and shows there are people here that care about them.”

Mark served in an Army ranger battalion after his West Point graduation.

“Hopefully, we’ll see more progress and this will continue to grow each year,” Mark said. General manager Randy Broesder of Farmers Coop Association, based in Forest City, and longtime Forest City teacher and EMS worker Marla Betz were among the community volunteers that were donating their time to this year's effort.

Amy said that having been deployed, Mark has experienced need of small, simple items for soldiers that provide the physical and mental comforts of home. He likes to provide them useful things that can be overlooked or difficult to find in combat zones lacking many modern conveniences.

Items include lots hard candies, which volunteers were mixing in large baby wading pools set on table tops. Also included are bar soaps, nearly every kind of personal care item, paperback reading materials, pens and pencils, tall flip-flops for use in sandy terrain, baby/body wipes, note cards, white socks, beef jerky, dried fruits, homemade cookies, small lotions, Ziploc bags, Q-tips, and (always) personal letters from home.

Amy said the letters help morale.

“They really appreciate it,” Amy said. “We always include letters in every box. Everyone gets a letter. People really need the comforts of home, especially around the holidays. This inspires them. Our goal is that they get these before Christmas.

All of the boxed items are scheduled to be shipped sometime during the week of Dec. 13-17. Donations of money and miscellaneous items are accepted throughout the year. Anyone wishing to donate may bring items or monetary contributions to the Forest City Edward Jones branch, located at 209 N Clark Street.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

