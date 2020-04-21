Vivian Viskocil
February 3, 1931 - April 12, 2020
OSAGE - Vivian Viskocil, age 89, of Osage, died Sunday April 12, 2020 at her daughter's home in Camanche, Iowa.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time. A Funeral Mass will take place at a later date.
Vivian was born February 3, 1931, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Blanche (Grebin) Ahern.
She graduated from Assumption High School in Cresco in 1949. Vivian was the proud mom to Sheryl, Madonna, Rhonda, Steven and Julie. She married Keith McInroy in 1952 and they moved to Osage in 1959 and later divorced. Vivian worked at Millard's Super Market and Modern Farm Equipment in Osage until her retirement in 1992.
In 1985, Vivian married Edward Viskocil at Sacred Heart Church in Osage. They did some traveling around the country visiting family and also attended many of Eddie's Marine Corps Squadron reunions. They enjoyed 23 years together before Eddie died on November 17, 2008.
Vivian was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and Guild. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the Osage V.F.W. Auxiliary, the Osage American Legion Auxiliary and the Mitchell County Hospital Auxiliary. Vivian enjoyed hosting family reunions, traveling, doing volunteer jobs, reading, genealogy, sewing, quilting, crocheting, crafts, and eating out with friends. She loved spending time with her family and friends; she enjoyed playing games with the grandchildren. The family suggests memorials to Hospice of North Iowa, Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.
Vivian is survived by her children, Sheri McInroy (Edward Whitehill) of Mason City, Madonna (Jim) Swartzbaugh of Newport Beach, California, Rhonda (William) Hugunin of Camanche, Steven (Jeanne) McInroy of Draper, Utah, and Julie (James) Byrd of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jason Blake, Chad Blake, Robby Koppen, Traci Hansen, Hallie Packard, Nathan Swartzbaugh, Erich Hugunin, Ellis Hugunin, Kelsea Yetton, Collin McInroy, Brenna McDowell, Kyle, Zachary, Emma and Grace Byrd; step-children, James (Cynthia) Viskocil of River Falls, Wisconsin, and Jane Viskocil of Osage; step-grandchildren, Kimberly Viskocil, John Viskocil, Jeffery Biddle, Justin Biddle and Laura Rolke; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; sister, Doris Thompson of Savannah, Georgia; and beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Viskocil; step-daughter, Ann Rolke; sisters, Bernice Medhaug and Maureen Dee; and brothers, Vergil Ahern and Donald Ahern.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion- Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.
