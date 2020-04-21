× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vivian Viskocil

February 3, 1931 - April 12, 2020

OSAGE - Vivian Viskocil, age 89, of Osage, died Sunday April 12, 2020 at her daughter's home in Camanche, Iowa.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time. A Funeral Mass will take place at a later date.

Vivian was born February 3, 1931, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Blanche (Grebin) Ahern.

She graduated from Assumption High School in Cresco in 1949. Vivian was the proud mom to Sheryl, Madonna, Rhonda, Steven and Julie. She married Keith McInroy in 1952 and they moved to Osage in 1959 and later divorced. Vivian worked at Millard's Super Market and Modern Farm Equipment in Osage until her retirement in 1992.

In 1985, Vivian married Edward Viskocil at Sacred Heart Church in Osage. They did some traveling around the country visiting family and also attended many of Eddie's Marine Corps Squadron reunions. They enjoyed 23 years together before Eddie died on November 17, 2008.