National Library Week 2023 is celebrated April 23-29. National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and all types of libraries across the country to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and librarians and to promote library use and support.

This celebration was first observed in 1958 with the theme “Wake Up and Read!” The mid-1950s research indicated Americans were spending less time reading books and more on radios and television. The American Library Association and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizen’s organization called the National Book Committee in 1954 due to the concern of less reading. The committee’s goals ranged from encouraging people to reading in their increasing leisure time to improving incomes and health and developing strong and happy family life.

By 1957, the committee had developed a plan for National Library Week based on the idea that once people were motivated to read, they would support and use libraries. With the cooperation of the ALA and help from the Advertising Council, the first National Library Week was observed.

The theme for 2023 is “There is more to the story.” It promotes the idea that libraries are full of stories in a number of formats. Libraries help develop life-long learners with the joy of reading from fiction to fact to a reader’s next great adventure.

The Forest City Public Library encourages the community members to visit the library during National Library Week to explore all it has to offer. Forest City Library Director Christa Cosgriff said community members can show appreciation and support for libraries by visiting them often, signing up for a library card, and checking out a book or two.

While visiting the Forest City Library be sure to stop and see its “Book Buffet” and have a cup of coffee and cookies.