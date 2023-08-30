Marlen Hanson continues to oversee a resurgence in popularity of Forester trailers, prompted by the annual Vintage Forester Travel Trailer Rally now in its seventh year. The 2023 rally is once again being held at the Crystal Lake Park campgrounds for a sixth straight year from Sept. 14-16.

The vintage trailers were manufactured by Forest City Industries in Forest City from the late 1950s through the 1970s. Hanson was a 19-year employee there when the trailers were rolling off the manufacturing line.

Hanson acknowledges that was a long time ago, but his passion for Forester trailers hasn’t waned, especially when witnessing similar interest from a new generation of young people.

“It’s very much so that the younger generation is interested in them,” Hanson said. “Some get here and many have bought them and are restoring them. There are some new ones coming this year that weren’t here last year because they were being restored.”

Hanson said many young Forester trailer enthusiasts learn about the Forester family online or on social media. When they research it, they quickly discover the locally held Vintage Forester Travel Trailer Rally.

“If they have questions, most of these people in our group can help them out and work them through it,” said Hanson of their trailer restorations.

“I recently wrote back and forth with one who found out about it on our Facebook Page,” Hanson said. “He did a complete rebuild. He tore it all down to the frame and, basically, built it all over again. I advised him on some flooring work he was doing on his trailer. Even though it was my job for so long, it takes a while to remember sometimes because I left the job in 1976.”

Hanson said well over 40 units are anticipated to descend upon the Crystal Lake Park campgrounds this year. Many typically arrive days before the rally officially begins. New this year is a chili cook-off that any rally goers may enter on the evening of Sept. 14. Visitors are welcome to stop by and taste the chilies.

“Anybody is welcome to come around and see what we’ve got going on,” Hanson said.

On Friday night, Sept. 15, there will be an old-fashioned ice cream social.

“I’m going to be demonstrating how to make homemade ice cream with an old hand-crank ice cream freezer,” Hanson said. “There’s nothing else like it. You ice it down and have somebody cranking on the crank until you can’t turn it any more. Remember those days?”

Friday night will also feature “Light up the Night” trailer illumination displays. It will include an opportunity to peek inside some trailers to see the extent of their indoor lighting.

Saturday, Sept. 15, in addition to the hallmark tour of the “homes” (Forester trailers), will feature another new event this year that is entitled “Coffee with Marlen.” The breakfast/brunch event will feature coffee, rolls, and good conversation under the big tent.

The Saturday afternoon tour of homes will be open to members of the public, who are encouraged to attend and receive a ballot to vote on their favorite trailers. A long list of awards will be presented to trailer owners. Some of the awards will include best glamper (ladies’ trailer), best of show, best interior, best outdoor display, most factory original, most unique, and best rebuild/restore.

“Most of these trailers have been rebuilt or restored,” Hanson said.

In addition to being from all across Iowa, the travel trailers are anticipated to arrive in Crystal Lake this year from California, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, and Missouri.

As has been the case for a number of years, Hanson’s children and their family members will also be helping with this year’s rally. His daughter, Julie (Hanson) Hensley and husband Eric Hensley, will assist with information displays and photos. Their family is planning to move back to the area from Woodbury, Minnesota, and close on the purchase of a home in Garner in October. Hanson’s sons, Kris Hanson (and wife Joan Hanson) as well as Kerby Hanson will also return for the event.

“They are all a big help for me,” Hanson said. “We all encourage people to come and see us on Saturday, but really any time. The coffee is always on.”

Hanson continues to maintain his 1970 Forester 16L trailer, much of it still original and well-maintained, including original curtains and seat cushions. But it will be just one in a sea of Forester travel trailers that could make anyone feel like they’ve gone back in time.