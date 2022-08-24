Vintage Forester trailer owners set to roll into Crystal Lake Sept. 15-17

It’s that time of year again when Marlen Hanson will have coffee brewing as fellow vintage Forester trailer owners descend on the Crystal Lake Park campgrounds for their growing annual rally. This year’s event is scheduled to run from September 15-17, but many begin arriving early each year.

There will be potluck meals, campfires, and long conversations under a large canopy. A majority of rally goers came from Iowa and other Midwest states, but there were arrivals from as far as California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Tennessee last year. There were about 50 campers on the grounds last year for the fifth annual national rally. It was held at Pilot Knob State Park in the first year and has found a home in Crystal Lake ever since then.

The rally is a personal passion for Hansen, who began working at the former Forest City-based Forester manufacturing plant in 1958, its first year. He worked there 19 years until 1976, serving as a line worker, material handler, the head of final assembly, and a purchasing agent. The Forester trailers were manufactured by Forest City Industries in what is now a Holland Construction storage building on south side of town.

“We’re expecting at least as many people again this year,” Hanson said. “We know we’ll have new people coming, so at 10 a.m. on Saturday, we’ll be back at Chuck Holland’s building where the Foresters were built. They’ll join in on it and ask questions. I’ll give a tour and tell them how it was back in the day.”

Also on Saturday, Sept. 17, Hanson said a 1-4 p.m. walk-through open house will be held for people wanting to see rally-goers’ trailer “homes” up close. Members of the public who visit the trailers will be able to vote for their favorite and there will be awards presented in a number of categories after the vote. Hanson said Saturday afternoon is a time when people often stop by with their classic cars and tractors and sit down for that coffee and good conversation.

“We’ll set up what I call a big circus tent,” said Hanson, noting there will be historical clippings, documents, and photos. “I’ll set up a display in there and we will have the coffee pot going. There’s always something going on there. It is a lot of good conversations.”

The trailers are much like motorhomes on the inside, from an earlier era of outdoor recreation possibilities. The last ones were manufactured early in 1979, according to Hanson. He still has the original curtains and seat cushions in his 1970 Forester 16L trailer. However, his original refrigerator went into disrepair just prior to last year’s rally.

“I’m putting a new one in my camper for this year, so I’ll have a refrigerator this year,” said Hanson, noting that his sons Kris and Kerby and daughter Julie will be in attendance again this year. “Kris and Julie are a big part of the Forester Club, so they’re allowed to be there with a different kind of trailer. Kerby has a Forester.”

Kerby owns a 21-foot 1968 Forester trailer. He has had an online shopping site for rally goers to purchase items with Forester logos for several years, including mugs, apparel, and stickers. Carter Thomas of Driven Design Company has created T-shirts and sweatshirts for this year's sixth-annual rally, https://foresterrally2022.myshopify.com. Julie (Hanson) Hensley helps put together historical photos and clippings.

“We encourage people to come out there on Saturday, but really anytime,” Hanson said. “It’s not a gated group. There’s nothing they love more than showing their campers. Some people have campers fixed up better than they came out of the factory when they were new.”