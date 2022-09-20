Vintage Forester trailer lovers descend on Crystal Lake 'home away from home'

Vintage Forester Trailer Rally goers from across the Upper Midwest and the larger U.S. have certainly found an annual post-Labor Day home in the small Hancock County community of Crystal Lake.

Nearly 100 new and prior participants gathered at the Crystal Lake Park campgrounds on Sept. 15-17. It was the fifth annual rally held in Crystal Lake and sixth annual Forester rally held in North Iowa. Event founder and organizer Marlen Hanson of Forest City as well as rally hosts Jo and Jerry Clark were camping on the grounds early on Sept. 13 and 14 to complete final preparations.

“I was here on Tuesday, ready to greet the first-comers,” Hanson said. “There were four campers on Tuesday, all organizers. On Wednesday, there were more as people like to arrive early and the next day, we had many more."

Hanson said at least several dozen campers were eager to participate in a walk through tour of Heritage Park on Sept. 16. He also led a tour the next morning at the original Forester trailer manufacturing site of their beloved classic trailers, now a Holland Construction building in Forest City. Hanson began working at the Forester manufacturing plant in 1958, its first year. He worked there 19 years until 1976. Hanson was a Forester purchasing agent in his last nine years.

Hanson said that Forest City’s citywide garage sale, held on the same weekend, aligned perfectly with this year’s rally. He noted that as lovers of vintage and historical items, many rally goers were anxious to, and did, visit the garage sales.

“It’s just been going great,” Hanson said. “There are not necessarily more campers from Iowa. We have new ones every year from across the country.”

Attendees from California, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Iowa were among this year’s campers. Some were there in non-Forester campers while their Forester trailers were being made ready for next year’s rally. They said they didn’t want to miss a moment of the fun activities and good conversations, or seeing friends again. Most of the rally goers have names for their Forester campers.

In their fourth years serving as hosts, Jo and Jerry Clark said they have been to every Vintage Forester Rally.

“We coordinate getting people in the campsites that they want,” Jo said. “We also planned activity for the new Wednesday night group, writing letters from camp to newcomers coming in Wednesday night. They’re fill-in-the-blank letters with different words that teammates filled into the blanks with random words. It is a social activity to get to know each other.”

On Thursday, everyone read the final letters out loud with the humor breaking the ice for newcomers and old-timers alike.

“Each year, we try to have different activities every night,” Jerry Clark said. “There’s always something different.”

A big hit this was a recreational vehicle-themed movie night. Campers had choices of RV starring Robin Williams, Long, Long Trailer with Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, plus another camping movie, according to Jo Clark.

The rally itinerary included Walking Taco Wednesday on Sept. 14 and All-American Hot Dog Thursday on Sept. 15. Both days offered supper for everyone, provided by rally organizers. The Clarks said that an annual potluck supper is always very popular, especially after returned following a COVID year without it.

On Sept. 17, there was a trailer open house held all afternoon for members of the public to visit. The open house preceded an hour of musical entertainment near a big tent containing historical photos and information about Forester trailers and the vintage Forester rallies.

A white elephant gift exchange and awards presentation was held following the evening potluck finale that night. A raffle was also held with all proceeds going to Deafinitely Dogs in Cedar Rapids, because the winner, Kollin Hanson, gave his half of the winnings to the same good cause.

John and Lori Steider of St. Paul, Minnesota, claimed the Best in Show Award. They said it was their first year at the rally.

“It’s supposed to be a 1969 Forester, but it has 1968 stamped on it,” John Steider said. “It’s completely done, 100% except the underside. We’ll probably renovate and undercoat that for next year prior to camping season.”

The inside of their trailer includes cedar cabinets, pine, and oak with Native American heads on some of the wood interior.

“We camp a lot,” continued John, saying his brother who camps in a Scamp egg-shaped trailer was participating in the rally.

“We went to a Scamp rally near Brainerd where there was about 200 people," he said. "That’s how we found out about this and now we’re here.”

Lori Steider said that both of them still working full-time makes the camping hobby more challenging.

“As every year goes by we get a little more tired, but we love it,” she said. “We just putz around with it on weekends when we have time. It is encouraging to see the young people and all the others here. When we see others’ things, we get more ideas for ours.”

Joining them on their camping adventure in Crystal Lake was their 2-year-old miniature golden doodle, Riggs. They said he proved that he proved to be just the right size for their small camper.

Jo Clark said there were about 40 trailers at this year’s rally with some coming with entire families. Hanson said some didn’t arrive until Friday because of work or other obligations, but both said that generally the campers have been arriving earlier each year.

“They heard other people are having so much fun that they leave earlier,” Jo said. “Some people plan their whole vacation around this."

The Clarks said the best part of this one-of-a-kind rally is sharing experiences with other Forester owners.

“A lot of them like that old wood paneling,” Jo said. “It gives off such a warm glow when the lights are on.”

She said they had a 1969 Forester and are now rebuilding a 1971 Kayot Forester version that is 18 feet long.

“It’s named Ruby after our mothers’ middle names, Ruth (Jerry) and Beverly (Jo),” she said. “Another part of all these get-togethers with other Foresters is sharing experiences of repairing and rebuilding. They can be glad their camper was ready when someone else’s is on the floor in pieces.”

During the rally, first-year rally goer Javier Garcia, wife Cassandra, and two of their children of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, could be seen walking the grounds each day. They’ve owned a 1964 Forester trailer that is 18 feet long for five years now.

“We enjoy the traveling and meeting everyone,” Javier Garcia said. “It’s just about having a good time and meeting new people for us. I have never seen another one of these rallies. Others are saying the same thing. They love this vintage era.”

For their camper, the Garcia family claimed the Unique Feature first runner-up prize in Sunday’s awards presentation.