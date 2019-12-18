You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
VIDEO: Take a tour of the newly updated Lime Creek Nature Center
0 comments

VIDEO: Take a tour of the newly updated Lime Creek Nature Center

{{featured_button_text}}

Lime Creek Nature Center has reopened after making numerous updates to the exhibits.

Simulated habitats, artifacts, and interactive learning tools were installed alongside existing displays. Wednesday, we took a tour of the upgraded facility:

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News