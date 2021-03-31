Vida Nueva holds first service in former Kanawha Christian School building

Church board members and a few parents who have taught previously will comprise the teaching staff.

Martinez called it a blessing, especially for the kids of the Bible-based church in which he anticipates 60-120 people attending services and events on any given week.

“We’re amazed how everything went so well,” Martinez said. “You walk in there and you would not think that it was a gym. Our main goal is for people to get to know Jesus Christ and to be saved, to preach the gospel. We want to reach out to all of those who need God. Our plan is also to continue to grow.”

Martinez noted that another goal is to have the building paid in full within three years and do some more extensive renovation, including updating the building exterior.

He said that there are some smaller things that are being planned sooner, such as small electrical work and addition of electrical outlets, relocating some heating units, and possibly replacing some windows.

The church is still in the process of preparing its former Corwith church building for sale, but nearly everything but some small items has already been moved.