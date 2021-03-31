Vida Nueva holds first service in former Kanawha Christian School building

Vida Nueva, which means new life, is the name of a new Hispanic Christian church in Kanawha.
The congregation held its first Sunday church service on March 28 in its new location – the former Kanawha Christian School building at 470 East Fifth Street across from West Hancock Middle School. Approximately 70-80 people attended the first service in Kanawha.
“It is a very, very good fit,” said Victor Martinez, one of 14 church board members. “The gym, we turned into the worship area. It had a little stage that worked out perfect.”
The church started in a small room in the Britt United Methodist Church in July 1999 and continued to gather there until February 2013. To this day, it continues to be affiliated with the UMC.
“We are very excited because when we were in that little room, the church was growing,” Martinez said. “There was not room for the kids for Bible study. We prayed for a building and something happened.”
What happened is the church took ownership of a building in Corwith and continued growing. Martinez said they prayed again for a more spacious building that was right for them.
“We did a lot of praying,” he said. “We are just very, very excited where we are at right now. It is very close to many of our church members in Kanawha. We have others who live in Britt, Clarion and Belmond. This worked out perfectly for everybody.”
Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek voiced her enthusiasm for what is happening in the former school building.
“We’re excited too,” Sobek said. “They will have services and hopefully expand to other events as well. It will be good for them and good for the community.”
Pastor Ruben Mendoza echoed Sobek’s sentiment, saying a goal of the church is “to be an integral part of the community and help the community as much as possible.”
Mendoza said that the church hopes to hold a celebration for children in the community, welcoming them to the church. He also suggested that church members may participate in annual area parades.
Martinez said anyone and everyone in the local communities is welcome there. A grand opening bilingual service is planned at noon on April 18. Sunday services will be held at noon weekly.
Gymnasium equipment and basketball hoops have been removed. Initial painting, cleaning, and decorating were quickly accomplished. The gym is already transformed into a worship sanctuary with an altar, speakers and enough room for a church band with six members currently as well on the stage.
An office in the former school building has become the church treasurer’s office. One of five former classrooms, including a library, is being used for the pastor’s study. The other classrooms will remain as classrooms, greatly benefiting a growing number of children in the church.
Church board members and a few parents who have taught previously will comprise the teaching staff.
Martinez called it a blessing, especially for the kids of the Bible-based church in which he anticipates 60-120 people attending services and events on any given week.
“We’re amazed how everything went so well,” Martinez said. “You walk in there and you would not think that it was a gym. Our main goal is for people to get to know Jesus Christ and to be saved, to preach the gospel. We want to reach out to all of those who need God. Our plan is also to continue to grow.”
Martinez noted that another goal is to have the building paid in full within three years and do some more extensive renovation, including updating the building exterior.
He said that there are some smaller things that are being planned sooner, such as small electrical work and addition of electrical outlets, relocating some heating units, and possibly replacing some windows.
The church is still in the process of preparing its former Corwith church building for sale, but nearly everything but some small items has already been moved.
Rubi Guido is the church secretary and treasurer. Martinez credited her for working closely with Pastor Mendoza and officials on all documents, paperwork, and a loan pertaining to the purchase of the building. Rubi’s husband, Rogelio Guido, is president of the church board.
“There was so much cleaning and so many things to do in that building,” said Rubi Guido. “But we were already able to have our first service.”
Martinez said the first service in the new location was very emotional and special.
“It was a lot of praise and celebrating in that first service,” he said. “It was a moment when everyone was very thankful. We have a certain time when people give testimony of what God has done in their life. There were lots of testimonies. Most of them participated in that moment, which was beautiful.”
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.