Veterans Memorial seeking donations

The Veterans Monument Restoration project is nearing completion at the Osage Cemetery. Work is proceeding on the new railings for the stage and sodding of the area, and landscaping will be completed in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The sole remaining project is topping off the thermometer outside Osage City Hall at the $15,000 mark in support of the project.

There are many gravesites of veterans in the cemetery and the message on the monument is a tribute to “Veterans of All Wars, Past, Present and Future.” This is the site where Memorial Day services are conducted by the American Legion and VFW posts.

“I think of all the families living in the Osage area that have loved ones buried there,” Betty McCarthy said. “It seems a fitting tribute to our veterans, past, present and future, to make a donation to the memorial restoration project honoring those who served our country and made sacrifices to secure the freedoms that we all enjoy today.”

There remains $4,000 to top off the thermometer to say thank you to veterans. McCarthy asks all to join her in completing the task. There will be a plaque at the site containing the names of all who contributed following completion of the fundraising.

Checks may be made out to the Memorial Restoration Project and sent to Box 29, Osage, Iowa 50461.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0