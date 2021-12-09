Veterans Memorial offering gift idea

For those who have run out of ideas for gift giving, Veterans Memorial Restoration Project is offering an idea for an unusual Christmas gift. The gift in mind would be a gift that continues giving, a gift that never ends, one that would memorialize that person forever.

This special present is money to the Veterans Memorial Restoration Project at the Osage Cemetery. The money could be given in honor of a loved one, a friend or in memory of someone, or simply a contribution in your name. There will be a permanent plaque at the site with the names as the donor requests. What a wonderful perpetual remembrance.

This past year the Veterans Memorial has been restored beyond its original beauty at a cost that exceeded $23,000. Randall Construction was in charge of the project and made a significant donation of their labor. Merrill Johnson contributed marble in excess of $600.

The amount raised thus far has exceeded $17,000. The fundraising for the project is remaining open until the end of this calendar year 2021.

Donations can be made to Veterans Memorial Restoration and mailed to P.O. Box 29, Osage, IA 50461. Be sure to include the information you would like on the plaque.

The Veteran’s Memorial is at the location where the Memorial Day observance takes place each year. The plaque will be in a very visible place for all to see.

With a request for donors to play Santa Claus is Santa's Helper, Betty McCarthy.

