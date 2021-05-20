Veterans honor the young

This Memorial Day, Veterans of Foreign Wars will be the ones honored. COVID-19 can no longer delay what they have earned.
But not all these boys sent overseas made it home. Their graves are silent. Last year, for the living and the dead, there were no rites, no taps, no firing of M1 rifles and children afterward gathering the shells.
But often overlooked are the people these warriors fought to save, to preserve freedoms outlined in the Constitution. On May 18, VFW Post 7920 in Osage gathered to honor those whose liberty American soldiers were sent to protect.
What makes it more special in 2021 is that this is the 75th year of VFW Post 7920's charter.
Leo Meitner is Commander of Osage's VFW. In 1954, he returned home to the United States from war-torn Europe. With his own eyes he saw the destruction of the Axis country of Italy, where Benito Mussolini held sway over the minds of his countrymen. World War II was a must-win.
After his service overseas, Meitner returned home and bought a farm – 240 acres east of his hometown of Osage. Eventually, he would begin honoring the young as part of the VFW.
Around 2005, the women’s auxiliary started handing out scholarships. In 2009, steak nights paid for the scholarship fund.
“We’re going to have a Clem Johanns VFW Scholarship Fund from now on to help us with this,” Meitner said, adding this fund would begin in 2022. The late Johanns was once Commander of Post 7920.
In turn, the VFW uses the awards as a membership tool.
VFW member James Meineke was charged with organizing this year’s event. His father fought in World War II, a Marine in the Pacific theater.
“You did your job and you went home,” Meineke said of his father’s era. "The scholarship’s been growing. It went from one or two originally, where now they’re up to five.”
The awards can go to any student from a Mitchell County high school. To receive the scholarship, the student must have a military member in the family. This year, all recipients graduated from Osage.
In 2021, receiving $500 from VFW Post 7920, were Hannah Koch, Aaron Meineke, Paige Kisley, Jillian Butner and Mary Miller.
They were all cared for in one or another by those who served their country.
Miller has several military family members, including two cousins and both grandfathers. She plans on attending the University of Iowa for therapeutic recreation and Spanish.
“It means a lot,” Miller said of this honor from the VFW. “I’ve always been taught that family comes first, and I look up to a lot of my family members. It’s a reminder that those who have passed are still with me, and it’s going to help achieve my dreams and goals.”
Kisley’s grandfathers and two great uncles served in the military, and she is proud of all of them. Since seventh grade, she has also been a member of the Orchard Legion Auxiliary with her mother and grandmother.
She expresses gratitude for receiving the scholarship, which she will use at the University of Northern Iowa, where she plans to earn a degree for exercise science. The multi-talented Kisley will also run track.
Aaron Meineke’s father, grandfather and uncle all served in the military.
“It’s quite an honor, especially with all of the people involved. Everybody supports each other in this community of the VFW, all these veterans getting together for these great causes. This scholarship makes college more affordable.”
He plans to attend NIACC before transferring to a four-year college, to major in one of the polar opposite fields of music or engineering.
For Butner, it was her uncle that not only preserved her freedoms but provided the opportunity of the VFW scholarship.
“He’s always been very supportive, and he means a lot to me,” Butner said.
Butner plans to use the money for books, which can be one of the most expensive aspects of college. Her hope is to graduate from Iowa State University to become a linguistics teacher. Her love is English.
Koch’s grandfather is Meitner.
“I grew up living next to him,” Koch said. “I was really close with my grandma, too. Hearing stories about his service, and how he’s continued to help people that have served is really inspiring and it’s inspired me to help others.
“Receiving the award means more, since it’s coming from the VFW.”
A farm girl, she plans to attend Iowa State University for agricultural studies.
Koch was raised on some of those 240 acres her grandfather purchased long ago. She was not born yet when Meitner served in Europe. He was military police. For Christmas he traveled to Rome, to the heart of his faith. He drove the autobahn and travelled through Brenner Pass, which leads to Switzerland, the Alpine peaks towering above him.
The beauty stood in stark contrast to the villages and cities crushed below.
“We were rebuilding what was destroyed in World War II,” Meitner said. “Everything was blown to bits.”
He could not quite understand why the Allied countries, which defeated a fascist nation, would then be tasked to reconstruct it. “You wreck it, then you clean it up and rebuild it – I didn’t know war worked that way.”
But when he looks at the five young people in that room on May 19, he sees the reason why he served, and why he helped to rebuild.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.