Veterans honor the young

Koch’s grandfather is Meitner.

“I grew up living next to him,” Koch said. “I was really close with my grandma, too. Hearing stories about his service, and how he’s continued to help people that have served is really inspiring and it’s inspired me to help others.

“Receiving the award means more, since it’s coming from the VFW.”

A farm girl, she plans to attend Iowa State University for agricultural studies.

Koch was raised on some of those 240 acres her grandfather purchased long ago. She was not born yet when Meitner served in Europe. He was military police. For Christmas he traveled to Rome, to the heart of his faith. He drove the autobahn and travelled through Brenner Pass, which leads to Switzerland, the Alpine peaks towering above him.

The beauty stood in stark contrast to the villages and cities crushed below.

“We were rebuilding what was destroyed in World War II,” Meitner said. “Everything was blown to bits.”

He could not quite understand why the Allied countries, which defeated a fascist nation, would then be tasked to reconstruct it. “You wreck it, then you clean it up and rebuild it – I didn’t know war worked that way.”

But when he looks at the five young people in that room on May 19, he sees the reason why he served, and why he helped to rebuild.

