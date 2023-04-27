April 26 brought a celebration of life at the Forest City United Methodist Church. It was the day that Verla Messer of Forest City became a centurion. A large gathering of friends and family also roasted her on her 100th birthday.

Her son, John Messer now of Littleton, Colorado, put it in perspective by noting that in 1923, the year Verla was born, the first issue of Time magazine was published and Yankee stadium had just opened. He recalled childhood memories of a faithful mother tending to his medical needs after he got into a beehive as well as putting her tea party entertaining on hold when he came home with a lacerated finger.

He read the long list of persons who served as pastors at Forest City UMC since she joined the church in 1959.

“Mom knew all of them,” John said.

The latest pastor on the list is the current pastor, Les Green. He read Psalm 16, noting it is a “Prayer of Confidence” before leading a prayer of gratitude.

“It’s the miracle of 100 years of life… and one of fullness, vitality, and generosity,” Green said. “She has such blessing to our lives.”

Pastor Green noted her faith in Jesus Christ. He said when she was recovering at Good Samaritan Center – Forest City after a fall a couple of years ago, she always spoke about getting back to her residence. She was able to return to her home and continues to live there to this day.

“You are one of the great, great survivors,” said Green, calling it “an incredibly special occasion” and a pleasure to celebrate the event with her.

Pastor Green said that despite not being able to be with the congregation often in recent years, Verla remains a very real part of the life, work, and witnessing of the church.

“What a wonderful contribution to us all,” Pastor Green said. “It’s a joyful occasion.”

“You’re very scriptural in your ability to speak the truth in love,” he continued.

An example was given by her son-in-law Ron Koppen of Algona, who shared a Christmastime memory of Verla that remains vivid in his mind. He said he asked her if she wanted to finish his Corona (alcoholic) beverage.

“I told her I didn’t need the rest of it,” he said. “She said ‘you don’t need any of it.’”

Ron dressed as Elvis and sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” drawing wide grins from Verla.

Her daughter, Jan Koppen, also said she remembered Verla’s tea parties in her youth.

“Even the tea cups were a big thing in our family and have been passed down,” Jan said. “Mom has been a tremendous mom to me in every way I can think of. I always knew she loved me and was there for me in any way she could be.”

Jan also noted Verla’s long love of Sally’s Family Restaurant and the crowd gathering there regularly, citing her fondness of having breakfast and fellowship with others there. She said she appreciates her mother’s sense of humor and fun-loving nature, citing a ladies program in church when something struck Verla’s funny bone and gave her the giggles. Jan said her mother’s giggles were always contagious to her.

“We’ve had lots of fun experiences together,” she said. “I do love my mom.”

Former Winnebago Industries executive as well as current chair of the Forest City Education Foundation Board and Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation, Raymond Beebe, presented Verla with a gift of 100 chocolates. He befriended her at Sally’s. He said she was a regular and they became well acquainted there.

“I went on a trip once and brought a box of chocolates back for her,” Beebe said. “Then, every time I went on a trip, I had to bring her back chocolates.”

Beebe recalled bringing Verla chocolates from Rome, Mexico, and other exotic places. He joked that Verla didn’t break up his marriage.

“(Wife) Joan and I were at the airport once and I hadn’t gotten chocolates for Verla,” Beebe said. “Joan said ‘we’re going to miss the plane.’ I said it doesn’t matter. I’ve got to get chocolates for Verla.”

“She is fairly conservative with it,” Beebe continued. “She tells me she only eats one piece (of chocolate) a day. I don’t expect any groaning for 100 days.”

Verla’s longtime friend, Marjorie Ver Hoef, talked about fun times with her at Sally’s. She said Verla would often wear fabulous hats.

“It got to be ‘what hat is Verla going to wear today,” said Ver Hoef, noting her hats of every imaginable color and material, some with bows in the back. “She got to be our hat lady.”

Ver Hoef also recalled when Verla sewed the guys’ pajama bottoms shut, pranking every male member in their group except her own husband, Ed Messer, who evaded her attempts.