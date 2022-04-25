Venture of Britt native Jeri Frank, husband helps commercial real estate owners

Britt native Jeri Frank of the first West Hancock High School graduating class (1990) and her husband/business partner Uriel Barillas just got their big break.

Their joint business venture, STRATAFOLIO, was accepted into the 2022 Commercial REACH Scale-up Program in early April. REACH is led by Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors. The fund invests in pioneering companies that advance technology in the real estate sector.

STRATAFOLIO is a cloud-based software solution designed specifically for people who own or manage commercial real estate to streamline their operations to save time, increase profits, and reduce manual work. Co-founders Frank and Barillas and have served as its chief executive officer and chief technology officer, respectively, since its startup amidst COVID-19 in early 2020.

“This gives us access,” Frank said. “The National Association of Realtors has partnerships with individuals leading groups to which we need connections. We attend all those conferences and talk to their members. It’s already opening up conversations, lots of travel, meetings with people, and partnership opportunities,”

Growing up in Britt for the duration of her childhood and all of her Kindergarten through 12th grade schooling, Frank long thought she’d be history teacher someday. She maintained that mentality in college studies at the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with B.A. and M.A. degrees in history.

However, she instead began overseeing multi-state contracts as a director of the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers for Pearson. It is an education publishing and assessment service to schools, corporations, and students directly. Frank likened her work there, with multiple states on student testing and assessment, to familiar programs such as the Iowa Test of Basic Skills.

Frank has lived in the Cedar Rapids area for about two decades. She and her husband met in 2013 and were married by 2014. Barillas was a senior software engineer at Collins Aerospace where he built software for cockpits of airplanes. He received his software engineering degree from Florida International University in Miami and was in the real estate business when the couple met.

They started purchasing residential real-estate when they first married.

“As we purchased real estate, we realized there were some gaps and an opportunity for a software product to help address that," Frank said. "It went from there to creating a product that helped us and others in creating their portfolios. All of our energy is now focused on the business. At some point, we’ll get back into real estate investing I’m sure, but not at the moment.”

Frank described how they came up with the name, STRATAFOLIO.

“It means there are a lot of different layers or levels of looking at our real estate, different stratus of a real estate portfolio,” Frank said. “Also, different strategies, because you should be strategic in managing a portfolio.”

The couple filed the licensure paperwork for their business venture with Delaware in 2017, followed by an alpha phase with local community investors and beta stage with customers to develop the product, according to Frank.

“Early in 2020, we launched the product,” said Frank. “The concept of the product is the same. We are just constantly adding features and functionality to help our customers be more productive and save more money. It gives customers and owners the ability to operate from anywhere and automate a lot of the tasks they were doing manually such as lease escalations, lease and loan management, continuity of insurance, financial statements, and much more.”

Her husband expressed similar sentiments.

“The National Association of Realtors’ drive to advance technology within real estate perfectly aligns with STRATAFOLIO’s goal of helping commercial real estate owners automate operations and improve profitability," Barillas said. “The REACH program will help us continue to increase awareness with owners that STRATAFOLIO is the solution to replace tedious manual spreadsheets and utilize the valuable data from their accounting tools, like QuickBooks, to the fullest and drive new growth.”

They also cited the importance they place on good communications with their customers from across the United States and Canada, saying their suggestions and opinions have contributed to the success. Frank said many customers thank them for listening and being adaptive to their needs. The company’s online customer testimonials back up her statement, showing many perfect 5-star ratings.

“It’s been hands-on learning for me,” Frank said. “Uriel was a software engineer and an avid reader, who had an interest in and read a lot about real estate. We also have close advisors, who work in real estate. We work with mid-market owners of non-family commercial buildings. It’s all software. We integrate with QuickBooks and provide total commercial property management for facilities such as warehouses, offices, medical clinics, shopping centers, and industrial centers.”

Frank's Native roots

Frank’s mother, Agnes Frank, continues to reside in Algona. Frank visited her mother in Algona about two months ago. She said she hopes to return to her native area more often as time allows.

Frank’s hobbies include reading, knitting, gardening, and bicycling. She and Barillas both like riding bikes and RAGBRAI. She did not rule out cycling through Britt during RAGBRAI on July 27, but said their business has been pretty much “all-consuming” recently.

“Every year, I like to plant tomatoes,” Frank said. “Uriel has been looking at designs for an elevated or raised bed to grow tomatoes.”

The couple has two 7-year-old cats, Sassy and Scouty. They saved them from a local animal shelter.

“I consider myself the daughter of entrepreneurs because my parents were farmers back in the day,” Frank said. “I grew up on the farm just outside of Wesley. Even though I didn’t become a history teacher like I was going to do, it is still very interesting to me.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

