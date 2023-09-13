Consolidated to one annual show in 2023, the Sept. 10 Forest City Motor Night filled downtown with displayed cars, trucks, motorcycles, and tractors. There were so many that they spilled past Clark Street onto some side streets.

Weather cooperated with cloudy skies, seasonable temperatures, and no rain. It was a far cry from last year’s fourth Forest City Motor Night that was held amidst a sun-drenched heatwave.

“The show went very well considering potential rain in the forecast,” Forest City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julianna Burkholder said. “The vehicles filled up blocks on Clark Street and it was well attended audience-wise.”

Deejay service was once again provided by Mojo Productions of Britt, which is a Forest City Chamber of Commerce member.

“We had a variety of food trucks and four businesses that were open (Sunday) on Clark Street,” Burkholder continued. “Overall, it was a great event and we’re looking forward to the next one in September 2024.”

The show offered no entry fees for show participants, registration at the event, and free attendance for all spectators at the family friendly event.

Registered vehicle participants competed for awards and trophies again this year. Winners included: Best Motorcycle- Todd Regnohls, Harley Road Glide 2023; Best Car - Dale and Lori Dontje, Chevy Camaro 1967; Best Three Wheeler - Keith Gatton, HD TriGlide 2015; Best Off Road - Jason Dolphin, Jeep CJ7 1983; Best Truck - Erika Bierstedt, Chevy Scottsdale 1979; Best Tractor - Beth Meyer, John Deere A 1936; Fireman's Choice - Bruce Holtan, Winnebago F-17 1967; People's Overall Choice - Robert Richards, Ford Shelby 1968; Midwest Ductworks Choice - Carter Benson, Smart Car Fortwo 2012; and MOJO Productions Choice - Shane Brock, Harley Davidson Road Glide 2009.