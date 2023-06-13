Valent BioSciences is set to host its Osage Sustainability Celebration from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. The event will be held at Valent’s manufacturing facility at 2142 350th Street in Osage. The public is invited to celebrate the dedication of the new Jiri-Rita Prairie Park and Maple City Solar Field.

The event will include comments from business executives, community leaders and project partners; tours of the Osage manufacturing facility, the prairie park and the solar field; free catered lunch; and giveaways and raffle prizes.

According to the press release, “As a leader in biorational products used to improve agricultural productivity, protect public health, and keep our forests beautiful, Valent BioSciences is proud of the Osage manufacturing facility’s focus on sustainable products and processes, and we’re excited to celebrate this occasion with the local community.”

Valent BioSciences’ Osage Plant Manager Brian Lynch was present at the June 5 Osage City Council in part to hype the Osage Sustainability Celebration.

Lynch is anticipating 2,000 people at the event. It is rain or shine. Valent has rented six passenger golf carts to shuttle those who have trouble walking, as well as two buses reserved from the Region 2 Transit System. The asphalt lot in front of Valent will be blocked off for people with special needs. The Osage City Council approved closure of the street past Valent.

“We’ve got 2,000 hamburgers to cook, so I hope it doesn’t rain,” Lynch said.

The president of Valent’s division of Sumitomo Chemical – Valent’s parent company – will travel from Japan to give a speech. Osage Mayor Steve Cooper will also speak.

Before hyping the sustainability event before the Osage City Council, Lynch had just arrived back from Japan, where Sumitomo is located.

“Sustainability is one of the highest things on their business goals,” Lynch said. “They put that above profits. That’s no joke. Our prairie is called Jiri-Rita, which is their slogan. It means – and I’ll put it in my language – ‘It’s not all about you if you’re a business. It needs to be about your people, the community and your environment.’ They live and breathe by that.”

Valent submitted its Jiri-Rita Prairie Park project to be considered for an award from Sumitomo, which has approximately 300 plants worldwide and is a $25 billion-a-year company, according to Lynch. Valent won the top award for all of Sumitomo.

“We were pretty happy about that,” Lynch said.

Cooper lauded Valent and its cooperation with the City of Osage. Osage in turn is coordinating with Valent for the sustainability celebration.

According to Cooper, when Valent began operation in Osage, the City’s wastewater plant increased in size.

“They have people who have engineering degrees in water management, that have actually gone out and helped us fine-tune our plant,” Cooper said. “It’s saving the City of Osage a lot in energy costs, but it’s also providing the ability for us to determine how much capacity we still have in that plant, which helps our industries like Valent, because as they expand, they want to make sure that we have the capacity in our wastewater plant to handle that.”

Cooper thanked Lynch and voiced his appreciation for the work done by the people of Valent.

“This type of relationship doesn’t happen very often, but it’s happening here in Osage,” Cooper said. “I think there needs to be people who are aware of this – I think on the state level there needs to be people aware of this.

“Because this doesn’t happen. Most of the time it’s adversarial – a regulatory agency telling someone what they have to do. That isn’t the case here. This has been a way for us to improve our facilities, and they provided these people (to help), and it’s a win-win for everybody.”

“It’s a good partnership,” Lynch said. “If we don’t help you guys, then we can’t be successful. And we’re growing.”

The public will get a chance to see that growth with a tour of the new addition to the Valent plant at the sustainability celebration. It is part of Valent’s $34 million expansion.