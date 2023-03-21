At the March 20 Osage City Council meeting, representatives from Valent BioSciences were present to provide updates on denitrification and the walking trail system.

Brian Lynch is facility manager of the Osage plant, while David Svoboda is the reliability engineer.

Svoboda spoke of Valent’s carbon testing – denitrification is the microbial process of reducing nitrate and nitrite to gaseous forms of nitrogen, principally nitrous oxide and nitrogen, according to ScienceDirect.

“We tested a theory that we might be able to get more denitrification out of your guys’ system than what it currently is, with carbon supplementation that would be able to handle all of our nitrogen load that Valent BioSciences sends through, and found that we weren’t able to get that done,” Svoboda said.

“In doing so, we learned a lot with the operator about how that will need to be done in the near future, when it needs to be done to meet the nutrition production strategy goal from the Iowa DNR.”

Svoboda said he is working with the operator on tweaks mentioned in the report, and they are optimizing the process. He also mentioned the Iowa DNR is working on an amendment for an extension.

“We’re continuing to work on our own in-house production (of) nitrogen, because we have to meet the 150 pounds per-day limit,” Svoboda said. “That’s from the treatment agreement with the waste treatment facility. We don’t have our timeline done achieving that compliance, but we’re continuing to sort out our options.”

Svoboda indicated that without making major changes they were not going to be able to achieve their goal.

“I believe you guys are having a system installed that would add carbon for the same reason, but it’ll only take in the nitrogen that it’s rated for,” Svoboda said.

Mayor Steve Cooper praised the relationship between the City of Osage and Valent.

“I don’t these things happen between industry and municipalities like this,” Cooper said. “I appreciate your willingness to work with our people, and your willingness to have patience with us when we explore how to make (things) more efficient. It helps us and it’ll help you.”

“We have to be a team,” Lynch said. “Because all our waste goes to the City of Osage and we wanted to ensure that that plan was working as efficiently as possible.”

Lynch added that he believes the City of Osage has learned much about how the system works.

“We appreciate you helping us fine-tune what we have, too, and understand more about how things should be operated,” Cooper said.

The City Council also discussed expanding the Maple Trail. Valent announced that with the installation of a solar field east of its facility, there was a desire to link its walking trail system to the city’s trail system. The City Council approved moving forward with the project.

Lynch said the trail would come into the gravel parking lot north of the plant.

“We can pave a strip to our trail,” Lynch said. “But we’ll probably pave the outer band first, which is not going to happen this year.”

Lynch said one reason for this is that Valent has a large celebration planned, where the CEO of the parent company, Sumitomo Chemical, would be coming to Osage. According to Lynch, the trail system will be a work in progress for the next few years.

“We think it’d be a great connection,” Lynch said, noting the trail would be approximately 1.2 miles on the outer loop, which would be connected to the north side of the solar field, stretching to the Orchard Road blacktop.

As well, after being planned a few years ago and being derailed by the pandemic, Lynch said Valent would be giving plant tours.

• In other business, Osage Public Works Director Brock Waters reported his crews were working on streets after a long winter. He said there was significant damage.

“We’ve been filling the big (potholes) in for now,” Waters said. “Hopefully we don’t get a big snowstorm."

His department would also begin work on removal of ash trees compromised by the emerald ash borer.