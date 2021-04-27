Valent BioSciences celebrates environmental stewardship

As the global hub of biorational agriculture from the plant in Osage, Valent BioSciences manufactures and ships many different types of biorational products to more than 95 countries around the world.

Typically derived from natural or biological origins, biorationals include a broad range of sustainable products or substances used in agriculture, public health and forestry. They include biological insecticides, as well as products used for crop stress management, enhanced plant psychology benefits, root growth management and post-harvest benefits.

According to Valent BioSciences, biorationals are the fastest-growing segment of agrochemicals used in crop production/crop protection.

For Cooper, having a company like this in Osage was simply a godsend.

“This is the only plant like this in the world,” Cooper said. “I can remember the day we had the groundbreaking for this facility to be built. We had a meal over at the Cedar River Complex.

“The gentleman I sat across from was from Libertyville. I got to talking with him, and I asked how he decided to build this in Osage. And he said, ‘I’ll be honest with you. Where I came from, and my background, when somebody tells me Iowa, all I can think of are massive cornfields.’”