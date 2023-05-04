Valent BioSciences is attempting to keep its carbon footprint as light as possible. In that spirit, Valent is adopting a highway, the first of its kind in Mitchell County.

Six months ago, Valent formed a team to tend the native Jiri-Rita Prairie Park east of its plant. Brian Lynch is facility manager at Valent’s Osage facility, as well as the organizer of the adopt-a-highway project.

“We started thinking about other things we could do,” Lynch said. “We were looking at a map – our prairie’s here, the solar field’s there. What next?”

Lynch and his team decided if they were going to manicure and nurse the prairie to health, the roads running past it should be clean, too – Orchard Road and 350th Street. Leaving trash in the ditches was unacceptable.

Therefore Lynch spoke with Mitchell County Supervisor Jim Wherry. Lynch discovered Mitchell County did not have an adopt-a-highway program, but a neighboring county did. Valent received the forms and sent them to their legal department. Formalities behind them, the road was clear ahead of them, so to speak.

“We got it all signed, and they said, ‘Okay, you can be the first company to adopt a highway in Mitchell County,’” Lynch said. Lynch worked with Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm. “We got it all sorted out and waited for good weather.”

Twice a year, in the spring and in the fall, Valent workers will clean the roads of trash, walking the ditch with orange bags. A sign will read, “Highway adopted by Valent BioSciences.”

The ceremonial first walking took place May 3.

Twenty-two Valent employees, around 20% of the workforce, have signed up to help clean the roadways.

Jiri-Rita Prairie Park

The prairie is progressing nicely, as well. It has been mowed one time to create paths. 4-H made 25 birdhouses to be mounted on poles. The Osage Community High School industrial arts program is making a kiosk, and in turn Valent will donate $500 to them.

All signs and materials have been ordered. They just need good weather. Over the next two months, signs will be mounted and the trail manicured.

Trees and bushes are on their way.

In the middle of the prairie will be a circle with a picnic table. The path through the prairie will be approximately 1.2 miles long and open to the public.

According to Lynch, Osage Public Works Director Brock Waters has a preliminary draft connecting the City of Osage’s walking path with Valent’s prairie trail. Valent is not certain if the trail will stay grass, or have a limestone walking path.

“Some of our naturalists said prairies don’t have paved roads,” Lynch said.

No hunting will be allowed.

As well, three Iowa State University seniors have helped organize the trail. They have recommended where to plant trees and place birdhouses.

According to Lynch, man has negatively affected the quality of the soil under the prairie.

“When Iowa was all natural prairie, the soil conditions were totally different,” Lynch said. “Because there had never been farming, there had never been people, there was livestock like buffalo grazing.”

Sumitomo Chemical, located in Japan, is Valent’s parent company.

“Now we put this back into natural prairie,” Lynch said. “As long as we’re Sumitomo or Valent, that’s never going to be put back into crop production. We’re actually going to use it as an experiment.”

A professor and students from the ISU agronomy department met with Valent’s soil scientists from Chicago, and they took 96 six-inch soil samples on the prairie in a grid layout loaded by GPS. North and south through the entire property, they also took one-meter soil core samples.

An unexpected discovery by the agronomy department was an ancient river, evidenced by a layer of sand and gravel below the black dirt.

Valent has put the prairie in a pollinator-monarch butterfly mix, which is heavy in flowers. Within a year, it should be fully blossomed. Lynch is hoping for monarchs to migrate through Iowa and stop at Valent’s prairie along the way.

Valent has also signed up for the Monarch Watch. Butterfly catchers will use nets to capture monarchs and apply tags that do not harm them. At other monitoring stations, they will be able to tell where and when that monarch was released and how far it has traveled.

There are many entomologists working for Valent, therefore this process should be second nature.

475 batches

Valent had a record year, making 475 batches, which is how they measure their product. Lynch said it took everybody in the facility to reach that mark.

“If anybody failed, we wouldn’t have been able to do it,” Lynch said.

As well, Osage senior Cade Machin job shadowed at Valent. According to Lynch, Machin will be attending the University of Iowa as a chemical engineer. While there are also biologists and entomologists on site, the majority of Valent’s process engineers are chemical engineers.

“You have to start recruiting early nowadays,” Lynch said “We told Cade, ‘If you want to move back to Osage, we’ll take you as an intern, and then when you graduate four or five years from now, we take you as an employee.’

“We have to start recruiting now, because everyone moves away. We’re doing this $34 million expansion, and there is already talk – because you have to plan five to 10 years out – of what our next expansion is going to be.

“Building the building is the easy part. Equipment is expensive, but it’s easy. Hiring and training and keeping employees is the hardest part.”

Maple City Solar Field

Also east of the Valent plant is the Maple City Solar Field. It is fully functional. It can hit its maximum output, which it first did in March.

A shorter prairie grass has been planted around the bases.

It is all about sustainability.

“We are a sustainable company,” Lynch said. “We make pesticides that allow plants to grow better and are completely natural. We make plant growth regulators that are natural, which helps a plant produce more fruit. We also have soil products that make the soil healthier – if you put corn on it 10 years in a row, it depletes the nutrients, and that’s why they have to add anhydrous and other chemicals to it.

“Everybody’s getting smarter now where they do no-till and put cover crops on it to reduce erosion. It all fits into our market that we sell.”

According to Lynch, Sumitomo is a believer in combating climate change, whereas the issue has become politicized in the United States.

“I’ve always been in utilities,” Lynch said. “Utilities are the biggest polluters in an industry like this – natural gas and power plants. So conserving energy, which then reduces pollution, which in turn reduces carbon – whether you believe in climate change or not – reducing utility use saves money. Reducing pollution is good. Pollution is not good for animals, it’s not good for humans, it’s not good for plants.”

Valent also won the Polaris Habitat Stewardship Award from Pheasants Forever.

“Sumitomo fully believes in climate change,” Lynch said. “It’s politicized in the United States, so it’s not that fun to talk about. I think there’s truth to it – I know there’s pollution. The United States is a lot better than it was 50 years ago when we were dumping everything in the river with no emission restrictions on cars and factories.”

Osage Sustainability Celebration

While it is still a ways off, Lynch is looking forward to Valent’s June 24 Osage Sustainability Celebration. The president and CEO of Sumitomo is coming to Mitchell County. Valent will provide the public tours of its facility, which has never been done before.

It is nine years in the making.

“I know there are a lot of people really interested in what we do,” Lynch said. “We haven’t done a good job sharing that story. It isn’t because we wanted to be secretive, but when you start a plant like this, which we did in September of 2014 – it’s the only plant like it in the world, so it wasn’t going to work.”

By the time they got things running smoothly and were fully staffed, it was 2019, and Valent decided that the following summer they’d have their sustainability celebration.

Then COVID-19 happened, and the world shut down for two years.

“Now, finally, we can show off our prairie, our solar field and our site,” Lynch said.

Lynch knows how important it is for a facility to establish a rapport with its neighbors. Previously he worked with another company that did not have a good relationship with the county and the city where it was located.

“It wasn’t fun,” Lynch said. “It’s a partnership. We have a lot of people that live in this area. We have to get along.”