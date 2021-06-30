Valent announces manufacture of new PGR

Valent BioSciences LLC announces U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) registration of a new plant growth regulator (PGR), which will be marketed under the brand name AccedeTM, utilizing the active ingredient 1-aminocyclopropane-1-carboxylic acid (ACC).

According to the press release, Accede is the first PGR based on a naturally occurring compound developed specifically for thinning of stone fruit, including peaches and nectarines. It also gives apple growers an effective tool to thin apples in the late thinning window when fruit are 15-20 mm in diameter.

According to the release, until now, no fruit thinner has provided reliable thinning at this stage of development. Use of Accede will reduce the need for costly hand thinning to adjust the crop load and generate higher fruit quality and grower returns.

ACC occurs naturally in plants. Once applied to the crop, the active ingredient in Accede is quickly converted to ethylene using the plant’s natural biochemical pathways. The ethylene generated after application of Accede stimulates and accelerates flower and fruit drop in apples and stone fruit.