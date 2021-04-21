 Skip to main content
Valent and SHP collaborate to improve soil
Valent and SHP collaborate to improve soil

Valent and the Soil Health Partnership have signed a five-year agreement to evaluate farming practices and innovative technologies that promote soil health.

According to a release, the Soil Heath Partnership (SHP) is a farmer-led program of the National Corn Growers Association.

Valent in Osage

The Valent plant in Osage.

Under the agreement, Valent U.S.A., Valent BioSciences and SHP will conduct collaborative research that will continue to demonstrate the economic and environmental benefits of improved soil health through the use of cover crops, reduced tillage and other management practices. According to the release, as with other SHP field locations, key learnings will be shared within its peer-to-peer network of farmers.

“SHP shares our vision of supporting sustainable food production, now and in the future, so we’re proud to join them in researching the most effective and robust soil health practices,” said Andy Lee, CEO and president, Valent U.S.A., and Valent BioSciences, said in the release. “Maximizing soil health is an essential component to ensuring a more sustainable and profitable farming operation.”

“The Soil Health Partnership truly is a partnership across the ag community for the benefit of farmers as they seek to understand and implement soil health building practices," said John Mesko, SHP senior director, in the release. "We appreciate Valent’s commitment and support, both for this collaboration and to a sustainable future for farming and food.”

The joint agreement is effective through December 2025.

Any farmer interested in learning more about Soil Health Partnership should visit soilhealthpartnership.org where you can find a library of soil health resources and subscribe to SHP’s monthly e-newsletter for the latest information.

