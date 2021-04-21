Valent and SHP collaborate to improve soil

Valent and the Soil Health Partnership have signed a five-year agreement to evaluate farming practices and innovative technologies that promote soil health.

According to a release, the Soil Heath Partnership (SHP) is a farmer-led program of the National Corn Growers Association.

Under the agreement, Valent U.S.A., Valent BioSciences and SHP will conduct collaborative research that will continue to demonstrate the economic and environmental benefits of improved soil health through the use of cover crops, reduced tillage and other management practices. According to the release, as with other SHP field locations, key learnings will be shared within its peer-to-peer network of farmers.

“SHP shares our vision of supporting sustainable food production, now and in the future, so we’re proud to join them in researching the most effective and robust soil health practices,” said Andy Lee, CEO and president, Valent U.S.A., and Valent BioSciences, said in the release. “Maximizing soil health is an essential component to ensuring a more sustainable and profitable farming operation.”