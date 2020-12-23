Vaccines reach the front lines of the war

The end is near – or at least closer in sight.

On Dec. 22, Mitchell County Public Health in Osage received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines. It has been almost one year since the epidemic began raging halfway across the world.

By 8:30 a.m. the next morning, Mitchell County healthcare workers had received these life-saving inoculations.

Public Health then redistributed doses to Mitchell County Regional Health Center.

Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen described the sense of excitement for that long-awaited moment. The entire office was abuzz.

“It’s nice to have them in our hands,” she said.

It is only the beginning of the ever-changing struggle between those on the front lines and the enemy that is COVID-19.

“It was a relief,” Ketelsen said of injecting the first vaccine into a worker’s arm. “It’s kind of like the start of the end of this pandemic. It’s very surreal.”

Ketelsen received her shot earlier in the day. None of the Public Health employees are experiencing side effects, she said.